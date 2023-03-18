Stubblety-Cook Takes 2 Golds, 13-Yr-Old Kolenbet Scores Record At QLD Prep Meet

2023 QUEENSLAND PREPARATION MEET

Saturday, March 18th & Sunday, March 19th

Brisbane Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

SwimSwam Preview

Entries

Results

The 2023 Queensland Preparation Meet got underway today at Brisbane Aquatic Center with World Record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook in the water.

The Olympic gold medalist from Chandler took on the men’s 100m breast and 50m breast events today, reaping gold in each. ZSC got his hand on the wall in a time of 1:00.77 in the former while he clocked a result of 28.59 in the latter.

He was also set to take on his bread-and-butter 200m breast but wound up not swimming the event.

Among the younger set, 13-year-old Oscar Kolenbet wowed once again, producing a new Queensland Record in the boys’ 50m breaststroke.

Kolenbet posted a super quick 30.59 to top the podium for his age group, scorching his previous state record of 31.00 in the process. That old mark was logged just this past February when he overtook ZSC’s state record of 31.28 which had been on the books since 2012.

Additional winners on the day included 18-year-old Ella Ramsay scoring gold in two events, taking the 200m free in 2:02.59 and the 200m breast in 2:28.33.

Olympian Leah Neale put up an effort of 4:16.36 in the 400m free while Ty Hartwell earned gold in 55.09 for men’s 100m backstroke gold. Thomas Nowakowski was another winner on the night, topping the men’s 50m free podium in a result of 22.63.

The action continues tomorrow at this in-season competition offering racers another tune-up opportunity ahead of April’s Australian National Championships, as well as June’s Australian World Trials meet.