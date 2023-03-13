World Record Holder Zac Stubblety-Cook Ready To Race In Queensland This Weekend

2023 QUEENSLAND PREPARATION MEET

Saturday, March 18th & Sunday, March 19th

Brisbane Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

Entries

On the heels of the New South Wales State Open Championships, several Aussies are entered in this week’s Queensland Preparation Meet.

Taking place Saturday, March 18th and Sunday, March 19th at Brisbane Aquatic Center, the two-day Prep Meet will give racers another tune-up opportunity ahead of April’s Australian National Championships, as well as June’s Australian World Trials, meet.

Reigning 200m breaststroke World Record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook is among the entrants, with the 24-year-old Olympic champion entered in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke events.

At the aforementioned NSW Championships, ZSC punched a solid in-season effort of 2:10.71 in the 2breast after a training stint at altitude in Flagstaff, Arizona. We’ll see what the talented Chandler star has in store this weekend after another week in his home nation of Australia.

Commonwealth Games champion Elizabeth Dekkers is also expected at this weekend’s competition, with the 18-year-old entered in the 100m and 200m fly, as well as the 100m free and 200m IM.

Additionally, we’ll see what 15-year-old budding freestyle ace Hannah Casey is ready to produce, with the MCA athlete taking on the 50m fly and 100m free races.

Key Entries for 2023 Queensland Prep Meet