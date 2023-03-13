SwimSwam’s 2023 Women’s NCAA Championship Picks & Previews (PODCAST)

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Pick ’em Contest
Listen in as Braden, YanYan, and Coleman give their event-by-event predictions for the upcoming 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships.
kate douglas is already MVP of the meet I already know she will throw down some monster splits!
Question for Spencer: How can a team win a championship with no freestyle sprinters? Answer: With 36 divers – maybe.
if this isn’t considered an Official Breakdown I refuse to listen
BRING BACK THE BREAKDOWN
It will be back 🙂
Can’t wait to listen!