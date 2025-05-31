Nebraska State Champion Jadeon Carter Flips Commitment From Mizzou to Nebraska-Omaha

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jadeon Carter from Lincoln, Nebraska, has flipped his commitment and will now stay in-state as he has committed to Nebraska-Omaha. Carter originally committed to Missouri in August 2024.

Carter just finished his senior year at Lincoln East High School and does his club swimming with Lincoln Select.

This past spring, Carter swam to a Nebraska High School state title in the 500 freestyle. He swam to a season best 4:39.09 but was faster in prelims with a 4:36.66. He finished 2nd in the 200 free in a season best of a 1:41.45.

In March, Carter swam to numerous lifetime bests at Sectionals in Columbia, Missouri. There he swam a 1:49.61 200 back for 15th as well as a 4:05.92 in the 400 IM for 21st. He also notched a personal best of a 51.96 in the 100 back.

Carter’s best SCY times are:

200 free: 1:41.20

500 free: 4:34.01

100 back: 51.96

200 back: 1:49.61

The Nebraska-Omaha men finished 4th out of seven teams at the 2025 Summit League Championships. They scored 507.5 points finishing just behind 3rd place South Dakota State that scored 544 points. Owen Hoak led the way for Omaha with 29.5 individual points including 4th place finishes in the 50 and 100 freestyles.

Based on his best times, Carter would have made the conference ‘B’ final in the 200 back and finished 12th overall. It took a 1:48.53 to make the 200 back ‘A’ final. His 200 free also would have made the conference ‘B’ final.

Carter will arrive this fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Brady Wainionpaa (breaststroker), Mason Zadina (fly/sprint free), and Carson Agnew (breaststroker).

