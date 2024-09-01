U.S. Open Qualifier Jadeon Carter (2025) Sends Verbal Commitment to Missouri

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jadeon Carter from Lincoln, Nebraska, has made a verbal commitment to the University of Missouri for the 2025-26 school year and beyond.

“I chose Missouri because of the academic resources and the athletic resources they provide. The team culture makes it feel like home and all of the staff and swimmers are very supportive of me.”

Carter is a rising senior at Lincoln East High School. He swims year-round with Lincoln Select Swimming and is a Winter U.S. Open qualifier in the 200 backstroke. In high school swimming, he is the reigning Nebraska state champion in the 200 free (1:41.20) and 500 free (4:35.12). He holds school records in the 200 fre, 500 free, and 200 free relay, and he made the Academic All-Conference and Athletic All-Conference state teams.

In club swimming, Carter holds the Midwestern Swimming LSC record in the boys’ 13-14 500 free. This summer, he clocked a handful of LCM best times at Columbia Sectionals, placing 13th in the 200 free (1:58.08, PB), 13th in the 400 free (4:11.33), 7th in the 800 free (8:36.40), 16th in the 100 back (59.76 in prelims, PB), 6th in the 200 back (2:06.44, PB), and 12th in the 200 IM (2:12.90, PB). Two weeks later he competed at Midwestern Swimming Long Course Championships, where he won the 200/400/1500 free, 200 back, and 200 IM, and was runner-up in the 100 back. He picked up new times in the 100 free (55.39), 1500 free (16:47.07), and (50 back (29.33).

Best SCY times:

200 free – 1:41.20

500 free – 4:34.01

1000 free – 9:38.10

200 back – 1:50.43

100 back – 52.41

Carter will join the Tigers’ class of 2029 with fellow verbal commits Drew Ploof, Ben Madson, and Sebastian Gonzalez Barboza. Mizzou finished 8th out of 10 teams in the men’s meet at the 2024 SEC Championships.

