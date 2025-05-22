2025 Pitt Swimming Camps – Sign Up Today
We are excited to have you part of our camps this summer. We are looking forward to working with each camper, whether they are just learning to swim or looking to master some of the best training and technique methods used by the University of Pittsburgh coaching staff! Please see below for all the camp offerings; there is something for every level swimmer!
|Event
|Dates
|Who
|Cost
|Register
|Starts & Turns Camp
|06/13/2025 – 06/14/2025
|All Genders
|$315.00
|Register
|Technique Training Camp
|06/15/2025 – 06/19/2025
|All Genders
|$998.00
|Register
|Speed Performance Camp
|06/20/2025 – 06/21/2025
|All Genders
|$315.00
|Register
Starts & Turns Camp
At Pitt, we strive for excellence in the pool and certainly don’t skimp on the minute details. Our starts and turns are large components of what makes Pitt swimming an elite-performing team. We are excited to share the methodology and programming of our world-class starts and turns with you!
The Pitt Starts and Turns camp will focus on the step-by-step progressions that Pitt swimmers routinely rehearse to perfect these skills and effectively use them to beat our competitors.
Campers will be placed into groups according to their skill level and age, allowing for the appropriate instruction level and progression for each camper. The camper-to-coach ratio will be 10:1 to create the best learning environment possible, promote quality instruction, and provide direct feedback for each camper.
CAMP DATES
Friday June 13th
Saturday, June 14th
CAMP TIMES:
Friday 5:00 pm -7:30 pm (check-in 4:00 pm -5:00 pm)
Saturday 9:00 am – 4:00 pm (check-in from 8:15 am – 9:00 am)
CAMP PARTICIPATION
Boys & Girls Ages 10 – 18
CAMP COST:
$300
Technique Training Camp
We are excited to offer this highly sought-after opportunity to learn from our Pitt Swimming team’s world-class coaches and athletes. Preparing to compete at the highest level in our sport takes time, patience, and trial and error. This is your chance to learn from those who have traveled this path and are now ready to share the hidden tips and cues that could propel your swimming to the next level at a faster rate.
Each day of this overnight camp will focus on refining one of the four competitive strokes. Using our coaching and training methodology, campers can expect to receive consistent constructive feedback on their stroke technique, ultimately building upon their skills in the water for some significant time drops in as early as their next swim meet.
Campers will be placed into groups according to their skill level and age, allowing for each camper’s appropriate instruction level and progression. To create the best instructional environment possible, we aim to create a camper-to-coach ratio of 10:1 to promote quality instruction and direct feedback for each camper.
CAMP DATES
June 15th – 19th, 2025
CAMP PARTICIPATION
Boys & Girls Ages 10 – 18
CAMP COST:
$950
Speed Performance Camp
At Pitt, we have developed some of the world’s fastest swimmers in all disciplines. Our coaching staff’s knowledge and insight will be available to you at a unique camp designed to teach the finer points of swimming at higher speeds. This camp will reveal the secrets to fast swimming that only Pitt coaches and swimmers know. Sprinters, middle-distance, and distance swimmers will benefit from this camp’s attention to speed development.
Campers will be placed into groups according to their skill level and age, allowing for the appropriate instruction level and progression for each camper. The camper-to-coach ratio will be 10:1 to create the best learning environment possible, promote quality instruction, and provide direct feedback for each camper.
CAMP DATES
Friday June 20th
Saturday, June 21st
CAMP TIMES:
Friday 5:00 pm -7:30 pm (check-in 4:00 pm -5:00 pm)
Saturday 9:00 am – 4:00 pm (check-in from 8:15 am – 9:00 am)
CAMP PARTICIPATION
Boys & Girls Ages 10 – 18
CAMP COST:
$300