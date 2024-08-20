Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sun Yang’s Return To Racing Reportedly Set For China’s Summer Championships This Month

by Retta Race 8

August 20th, 2024 Asia, International, News

While former world record holder Sun Yang of China missed the chance to represent his nation at the 2024 Olympic Games, he will still be making his post-ban debut this year.

According to Anhui local news site Dawan, 32-year-old Sun is set to race at the National Summer Swimming Championships taking place in Hefei from August 25th – August 28th.

Sources from the Anhui Provincial Sports Bureau revealed to Dawan that they received confirmation from the sports authority about Sun’s participation and the arrival of the high-profile athlete has intensified security measures at the venue. (China Daily)

The hype surrounding the freestyle ace’s return is real, as the tag “Sun Yang‘s Comeback Confirmed in Hefei” reportedly climbed to 9th place on Weibo’s trending list, garnering over 14 million views. (China Daily)

After serving a 4-year doping suspension which lasted until May of this year. We reported in June of last year that Sun returned to training and had no plans to retire.

Entering Paris, Sun still owned the men’s LCM 1500 freestyle world record with the 14:31.02 he produced for gold at the 2012 Olympic Games. However, American Bobby Finke took this down as he topped the podium just weeks ago.

You can review how Sun Yang‘s doping suspension unfolded via our past articles:

8
jeff
10 minutes ago

So were the original testers actually properly accredited/following protocol or what? The FINA panel says they didn’t but then the CAS panel says they did

Khachaturian
18 minutes ago

He is gonna inspire some more kids and hype up swimming in china but at his age he ain’t gonna go faster than a 3:43 400, 7:40 800, and a 14:40 1500. Those times are gonna cut it anymore, heck after all this time I wouldn’t be surprised if a different chinese distance swimmer takes his place.

NCSwimFan
30 minutes ago

WADA has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever

GoBulls
31 minutes ago

At 32, he is washed. I’d like to see what China can cook up though.

McDingle
33 minutes ago

Umm what the sigma??

bob
34 minutes ago

you know what screw it. if this dude can throw down a 1:42 or a 14:29 I want to see it 😭😭

Facts
37 minutes ago

🍿🔨

theswimflationguru
42 minutes ago

uhm what

