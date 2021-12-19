Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sun Yang Under Investigation for Training at Government-Funded Facilities

Comments: 11

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang’s four-year ban could restart if he is found to have violated the terms of his penalty. The 30-year-old was reportedly seen training in government-funded facilities.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has started investigating these claims. If Sun is found guilty of this violation, his four-year suspension could restart. This would prevent him from competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In February 2020, Sun was issued an eight-year suspension for tampering with doping control procedures: the suspension was issued by a panel of three judges. The ruling was made following an out-of-competition doping control test at which Sun destroyed vials of samples, arguing that those testing him were improperly certified.

He appealed this decision later to a Swiss Federal Tribunal in April 2020, arguing his innocence in the matter. Sun’s appeal was rendered successful in December 2020 and his suspension was overturned. The Swiss Federal Court confirmed that racist comments made by the original panel’s chairman influenced the decision.

Sun was given a retrial in June 2021, and his sentence was reduced from eight years to four years and three months. Because the ban was backdated to February 2020, Sun could have made a potential comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

WADA spokesman James Fitzgerald issued a statement that said “We are looking into the matter and, as part of that, we will follow up with the relevant entities, including the international swimming federation (FINA), to gather more information and to be in a position to determine whether the swimmer has breached the terms of his suspension, as per the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) of 22 June 2021.”

In This Story

11
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
11 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Hoosier Daddy
29 minutes ago

Sun, you should come train in beautiful Bloomington, Indiana, with the best coach to ever grace this planet, Ray Looze!

4
-2
Reply
Pvdh
Reply to  Hoosier Daddy
7 minutes ago

Home of the illustrious Cody “I won’t finish 8th” Miller

0
0
Reply
Shaddy419
22 minutes ago

Here we go again. Cant wait to see this comment section pop off

3
-1
Reply
Taa
17 minutes ago

Early Xmas present for swim fans

3
-1
Reply
Mark Rauterkus
15 minutes ago

If he is in China, he is in a government funded facility. Government funding is, well, universal. This gives new meaning to the concept of “public swim.”

0
0
Reply
The unoriginal Tim
Reply to  Mark Rauterkus
11 minutes ago

WADA shouldn’t be able to stop him swimming for enjoyment.

1
0
Reply
matt
13 minutes ago

would be funny to see sun in 2024

0
0
Reply
matt
Reply to  matt
12 minutes ago

hed be 34 in 2024 so i guess he has a chance

0
0
Reply
Greg Peter
9 minutes ago

Wait, he isn’t allowed to train? That seems harsh.

1
0
Reply
Distance Per Stroke
5 minutes ago

He not allowed to practice wtf?

0
0
Reply
2Fat4Speed
2 minutes ago

He is no Yannick Agnel, but he is still wicked greasy…

0
-1
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!