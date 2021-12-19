Sun Yang Under Investigation for Training at Government-Funded Facilities

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang’s four-year ban could restart if he is found to have violated the terms of his penalty. The 30-year-old was reportedly seen training in government-funded facilities.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has started investigating these claims. If Sun is found guilty of this violation, his four-year suspension could restart. This would prevent him from competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In February 2020, Sun was issued an eight-year suspension for tampering with doping control procedures: the suspension was issued by a panel of three judges. The ruling was made following an out-of-competition doping control test at which Sun destroyed vials of samples, arguing that those testing him were improperly certified.

He appealed this decision later to a Swiss Federal Tribunal in April 2020, arguing his innocence in the matter. Sun’s appeal was rendered successful in December 2020 and his suspension was overturned. The Swiss Federal Court confirmed that racist comments made by the original panel’s chairman influenced the decision.

Sun was given a retrial in June 2021, and his sentence was reduced from eight years to four years and three months. Because the ban was backdated to February 2020, Sun could have made a potential comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

WADA spokesman James Fitzgerald issued a statement that said “We are looking into the matter and, as part of that, we will follow up with the relevant entities, including the international swimming federation (FINA), to gather more information and to be in a position to determine whether the swimmer has breached the terms of his suspension, as per the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) of 22 June 2021.”