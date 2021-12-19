13yo Kayla Han Posts Personal Bests 55.38 100 FL/2:00.16 200 IM at CA Sectional

2021 CA/NV SPEEDO SECTIONALS – HUNTINGTON BEACH

December 16-19, 2021

Golden West College, Huntington Beach, California

Hosted by Golden West Swim Club (GWSC)

SCY (25 yards)

Event Page

Meet Info

Results on Meet Mobile: “2021 CA Dec CA NV Speedo Sect at GWSC w/DITCH”

Team Scores (Top 5)

Women

Sandpipers of Nevada – 622 Pleasanton Seahawks – 348 Sierra Marlins Swim Team – 325 La Mirada Armada – 286 Irvine Novaquatics – 273.5

Men

Sandpipers of Nevada – 572 Sierra Marlins Swim Team – 249 Irvine Novaquatics – 222 Evolution Racing Club – 218 Pleasanton Seahawks – 194

Through the 2nd day of the Huntington Beach Sectionals meet, the Sandpipers of Nevada have established commanding leads in both the men’s and women’s team standings.

Sandpipers Bella Sims, an Olympic Silver medalist, is continuing to race well just one week after the Speedo Winter Junior Championships in Austin, where she posted lifetime bests in 6 different events. Sims won the women’s 100 fly on night 2 in Huntington Beach, clocking a 52.43. The swim was just off her time from last week, 52.21, which stands as her personal best.

Pleasanton Seahawks 17-year-old Sydney Lu came in 2nd, clocking a lifetime best of 52.72. The marked a best for Lu by nearly a second, as her previous best stood at 53.68. 13-year-old Kayla Han out of La Mirada Armada had a great swim as well, posting a new personal best of 55.38 (previous best 56.94) to take 6th.

Sims, Lu, and Han all went on to race the women’s 200 IM as well. Sims won the event in 1:57.48, a fair bit off the 1:54.90 she swam last week. Han took 2nd, posting a 2:00.16, dropping over 2 seconds from her previous best of 2:02.35. Lu finished 3rd, swimming a 2:01.64, taking over a second off her previous mark of 2:03.00.

Sandpipers 17-year-old Paige Kuwata was dominant in the women’s 500 free, swimming a 4:45.32. Kuwata has a personal best of 4:43.86, which she swam at the GAIN Invite in Gainesville, FL this April.

Sandpipers 16-year-old Ilya Kharun, after breaking the 15-16 NAG in the boys 100 fly last week, came in 2nd in the men’s 100 fly here in Huntington Beach. Kharun clocked a 45.99, touching 0.4 off what the 45.59 he set the NAG with last week in Austin. Speaking of Austin, it was Texas Longhorn Zac Van Zandt who won the race, swimming a 45.84. For Van Zandt, the swim was just off his personal best of 45.60, which he swam at the Minnesota Invite a few weeks ago.

Kharun went on to win the men’s 200 IM, swimming a 1:47.41. The swim was a personal best, coming in well under his 1:48.06 previous best, which is an altitude adjusted time. 32-year-old Brandon Fischer came in 2nd, swimming a 1:47.82.

Other Event Winners: