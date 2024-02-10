China’s Banned Sun Yang Not Giving Up On Paris 2024 Participation

Although it appears World Record holder Sun Yang was ruled out of racing at this year’s Olympic Games, the 32-year-old Chinese swimmer refuses to give up hope.

According to a report in Code Sports, Sun is still training every day and remains registered in his nation’s drug-testing pool.

This is even though six-time Olympic medalist Sun is currently serving a four-year suspension that is set to expire in May 2024. Chinese Nationals, which serves as one of the Olympic-qualifying competitions per the qualification criteria, are scheduled for April 2024, rendering Sun out of that meet.

As we reported last December, per China’s Olympic selection criteria, swimmers will be ranked by the fastest times performed at the following competitions:

Fukuoka & Doha World Championships Finals Chinese Nationals, scheduled for April 2024

Additionally, the criteria specified that athletes who have been banned for more than one year for doping violations will be disqualified from selection. (NBC Sports)

However, as with most qualification policies around the world, the Chinese Swimming Association reserves the right to discretionarily select athletes of its choosing. Sun would need to clock a World Aquatics Olympic Qualifying Time by the deadline of June 23rd for this to happen.

This may be in the back of Sun’s mind, fueling his continuation of training against all odds.