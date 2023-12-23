Sun Yang Ruled Out Of 2024 Olympic Games Per Chinese Selection Criteria

The Chinese Swimming Federation has released its qualification criteria for the 2024 Paris Olympics and multi- gold medalist Sun Yang will be out of the Games.

According to the criteria, swimmers will be ranked by the fastest times performed at the following competitions:

Fukuoka & Doha World Championships Finals Chinese Nationals, scheduled for April 2024

The top 2 swimmers from each Olympic event will be selected, provided they meet or exceed the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Times (OQT).

If no one achieves an A cut in an event, swimmers who achieve a B cut will only be considered if they were born after Jan 1, 2006.

Additionally, the criteria specify that athletes who have been banned for more than one year for doping violations will be disqualified from selection. (NBC Sports)

Six-time Olympic medalist Sun is currently serving a four-year suspension that is set to expire in May 2024. As such, the 32-year-old will be ineligible to race at nationals.

China has traditionally held its National Championships in May, with the meet used for selection for the major international event of the summer. This timing has led them to great success of late, particularly this past year when China managed to rank third on the medal table at the 2023 World Championships with five gold and 16 total medals.