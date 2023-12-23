Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Worlds Medalist Lewis Clareburt Travels to Arizona State for Training Camp

World champ bronze medalist in the 400 IM and 2x Commonwealth Champion Lewis Clareburt of New Zealand is currently on a training camp in Tempe, Arizona at Arizona State. His fellow Kiwi, Caretr Swift, is an ASU alum and when things in New Zealand were shutting down for the summer, Swift invited Clareburt to join him in Arizona for a stint.

Although Clareburt isn’t allowed to train with the team (he’s 24 and not planning to compete in the NCAA but NCAA eligibility rules etc) he is swimming in the same pool as well as picking up a few things while he watches the sun devils get their work in.

