Jason Zhao, Luke Ellis, Teagan O’Dell & Lilla Bognar Named U.S. Captains For Junior Pan Pacs

2024 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 21-24, 2024

Canberra, Australia

LCM (50 meters)

Jason Zhao, Luke Ellis, Teagan O’Dell, and Lilla Bognar have been named as captains for Team USA at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships. USA Swimming announced the quartet on August 19th, two days before the championship begins in Canberra, Australia.

All four swimmers competed at the 2023 World Junior Championships in September 2023, but none were captains on that trip. At that championship, O’Dell picked up an individual gold in 200 backstroke. She also swam on the prelims relay of the silver-winning U.S girls’ 4×100 freestyle relay. Zhao helped the American boys to three relay world junior titles.

Ellis and Bognar had standout performances at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, which was the selection meet for this team. The two are the only swimmers on the roster qualified for three individual events. Ellis, who swims for the Sandpipers of Nevada, is entered in the 800/1500 freestyle and 400 IM. In Indianapolis, Ellis posted personal bests in the 1500 freestyle (15:06.71) and 400 IM (4:19.94).

Team Greenville’s Bognar qualified for the 200/400 IM and 200 backstroke. The Florida commit swam a personal best in the 400 IM at Olympic Trials as well, touching third in 4:37.86. She swam another best in the 200 IM (2:12.33) before finishing 7th, then took 9th in the 200 backstroke (2:09.51).

Zhao, who trains at Mason Manta Rays, will once again be a valuable relay piece for Team USA. He’s entered in the 100 and 200 freestyle individual, and will surely factor onto several relays. Zhao has lowered his LCM 50 freestyle personal best twice this summer, getting down to a 22.98 — speed which could help as he chases his 49.39 100-meter freestyle lifetime best from last summer.

O’Dell is the only captain who raced at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. She’ll aim to pick up her first individual medals at this meet in the 100 and 200 backstroke. In semifinals of the 200 backstroke in Indy, O’Dell hit a lifetime best 2:07.97 before finishing 8th in the final.

At the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Honolulu, the U.S. dominated the medal table with 19 gold and 46 total medals. The 2024 edition kicks off on August 21st in Canberra. For U.S. viewers, the first prelims session starts at 7pm EST.