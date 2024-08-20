How To Watch The 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

2024 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

If you were having a post-Olympics meet hangover, here’s the cure: the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships are about to start in Canberra, Australia.

It’s relatively simple to watch too — each session will be streaming live on the Australia Dolphins Swim Team Youtube page. The links for each session are below:

Day 1: Prelims / Finals

Day 2: Prelims / Finals

Day 3: Prelims / Finals

Day 4: Prelims / Finals

Prelims each day start at 9 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (GMT +10), while finals are at 5pm in the same time zone.

Prelims Start Time Major Cities in Time Zones With Competing Countries Finals Start Time 7:00 AM Perth, Canton, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Shanghai, Beijing, Taipei 3:00 PM 8:00 AM Tokyo, Seoul, Osaka, Incheon, Kyoto, Pyongyang, Kobe 4:00 PM 9:00 AM Canberra (host), Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane 5:00 PM 11:00 AM Wellington, Christchurch, Auckland 7:00 PM 1:00 PM (previous day) Honolulu 11:00 PM (previous day) 4:00 PM (previous day) Los Angeles, Seattle, Las Vegas 12:00 AM 5:00 PM (previous day) Denver, Salt Lake City, Calgary, Edmonton 1:00 AM 6:00 PM (previous day) Chicago, Houston, Dallas, St. Louis, Minneapolis 2:00 AM 7:00 PM (previous day) New York City, Philadelphia, Washington D.C, Miami, Toronto, Ottawa 3:00 AM

If you’re worried about missing the start times, Youtube should show the start time for each session in your time zone. You can also click ‘notify me’ to be reminded when the broadcast for each session is about to go live.

Swimming Schedule

Note: There are no semifinals at this championship

Day 1:

Girls’ 200 freestyle

Boys’ 200 freestyle

Girls’ 100 backstroke

Boys’ 100 backstroke

Girls’ 200 butterfly

Boys’ 200 butterfly

Boys’ 800 freestyle

Girls’ 1500 freestyle

Mixed 4×100 medley relay (finals only)

Day 2:

Girls’ 100 freestyle

Boys’ 100 freestyle

Girls’ 100 breaststroke

Boys’ 100 breaststroke

Girls’ 400 IM

Boys’ 400 IM

Girls’ 4×200 freestyle relay (finals only)

Boys’ 4×200 freestyle relay (finals only)

Day 3:

Girls’ 400 freestyle

Boys’ 400 freestyle

Girls’ 100 butterfly

Boys’ 100 butterfly

Girls’ 200 backstroke

Boys’ 200 backstroke

Girls’ 4×100 freestyle relay (finals only)

Boys’ 4×100 freestyle relay (finals only)

Day 4: