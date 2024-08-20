How To Watch The 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

2024 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 21-24, 2024
- Canberra, Australia
- LCM (50 meters)
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- Live Stream
If you were having a post-Olympics meet hangover, here’s the cure: the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships are about to start in Canberra, Australia.
It’s relatively simple to watch too — each session will be streaming live on the Australia Dolphins Swim Team Youtube page. The links for each session are below:
Prelims each day start at 9 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (GMT +10), while finals are at 5pm in the same time zone.
|Prelims Start Time
|Major Cities in Time Zones With Competing Countries
|Finals Start Time
|7:00 AM
|Perth, Canton, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Shanghai, Beijing, Taipei
|3:00 PM
|8:00 AM
|Tokyo, Seoul, Osaka, Incheon, Kyoto, Pyongyang, Kobe
|4:00 PM
|9:00 AM
|Canberra (host), Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane
|5:00 PM
|11:00 AM
|Wellington, Christchurch, Auckland
|7:00 PM
|1:00 PM (previous day)
|Honolulu
|11:00 PM (previous day)
|4:00 PM (previous day)
|Los Angeles, Seattle, Las Vegas
|12:00 AM
|5:00 PM (previous day)
|Denver, Salt Lake City, Calgary, Edmonton
|1:00 AM
|6:00 PM (previous day)
|Chicago, Houston, Dallas, St. Louis, Minneapolis
|2:00 AM
|7:00 PM (previous day)
|New York City, Philadelphia, Washington D.C, Miami, Toronto, Ottawa
|3:00 AM
If you’re worried about missing the start times, Youtube should show the start time for each session in your time zone. You can also click ‘notify me’ to be reminded when the broadcast for each session is about to go live.
Swimming Schedule
Note: There are no semifinals at this championship
Day 1:
- Girls’ 200 freestyle
- Boys’ 200 freestyle
- Girls’ 100 backstroke
- Boys’ 100 backstroke
- Girls’ 200 butterfly
- Boys’ 200 butterfly
- Boys’ 800 freestyle
- Girls’ 1500 freestyle
- Mixed 4×100 medley relay (finals only)
Day 2:
- Girls’ 100 freestyle
- Boys’ 100 freestyle
- Girls’ 100 breaststroke
- Boys’ 100 breaststroke
- Girls’ 400 IM
- Boys’ 400 IM
- Girls’ 4×200 freestyle relay (finals only)
- Boys’ 4×200 freestyle relay (finals only)
Day 3:
- Girls’ 400 freestyle
- Boys’ 400 freestyle
- Girls’ 100 butterfly
- Boys’ 100 butterfly
- Girls’ 200 backstroke
- Boys’ 200 backstroke
- Girls’ 4×100 freestyle relay (finals only)
- Boys’ 4×100 freestyle relay (finals only)
Day 4:
- Girls’ 200 IM
- Boys’ 200 IM
- Girls’ 50 freestyle
- Boys’ 50 freestyle
- Girls’ 200 breaststroke
- Boys’ 200 breaststroke
- Boys’ 1500 freestyle
- Girls’ 800 freestyle
- Girls’ 4×100 medley relay
- Boys’ 4×100 medley relay