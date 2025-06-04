Aspen Gersper Announces Transfer To Florida After Freshman Season With Virginia

Aspen Gersper has announced she will transfer to the University of Florida for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. Gersper spent one season at Virginia and has three years of eligibility remaining.

This past season, Gersper did not swim at ACCs and instead finished her season at the Cavalier Invite. There she swam to a lifetime best of a 53.07 in the 100 backstroke. She also swam season best times in the 200 free (1:47.86) and 100 fly (53.78).

The Boca Raton, Florida native was a “Best of the Rest” ranked recruit coming out of high school and was a member of Virginia’s recruiting class that was ranked #1 in the nation last fall.

Gersper’s Best SCY Times:

50 free: 22.73

100 free: 48.94

200 free: 1:47.38

100 back: 53.07

100 fly: 52.93

Gersper joins a Florida team that has numerous transfers out of the program this offseason, including NCAA Champion Bella Sims. The women finished 2nd behind Texas at the 2025 SEC Championships and went on to finish 6th at NCAAs.

Based on her best times, Gersper would have made the SEC ‘C’ final in the 100 back this past season as it took a 53.11 to earn a second swim. Her 100 fly best time would have been only 0.01 off of making it back as well. It took a 22.40 in the 50 free and a 48.82 to make it back in the 100 free.

The Florida women will have a huge gap to fill with Sims transferring to Michigan. Sims led the team in the 50 free (21.90), 100 free (46.53), 200 free (1:42.55), 500 free (4:31.06), 100 back (48.97), 200 back (1:47.11), 200 fly (1:53.11), and 200 IM (1:53.63) this season.

Gersper’s best time in the 100 free would have been 4th on the roster this past season. With Sims going to Michigan and Micayla Cronk graduating, Gersper’s time is the 2nd fastest for returners as Addison Reese (48.48) just finished her freshman season.