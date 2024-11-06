18th-Ranked Swimmer in Class of 2026, Vera Conic Verbally Commits to NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Vera Conic from Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has announced her verbal commitment to North Carolina State University for the 2026-27 school year. She wrote on social media:

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to North Carolina State University where I will continue my academic and athletic career! I would like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for their unwavering support. I would also like to thank Coach Braden and the rest of the NC State staff for this opportunity. GO PACK !! 🐺🐺🐺♦️♦️♦️”

Conic is a junior at Rolling Meadows High School. She does her year-round swimming with Palatine Park District Swim Team and specializes mainly in backstroke. We ranked her #18 on our Way Too Early list of top girls swimming recruits in the high school class of 2026.

As a sophomore at the 2023 IHSA Girls State Championships, Conic placed 2nd in the 100 back (54.50) and 9th in the 100 fly (56.26). The 100 fly was a personal best, but in March she lowered that time to 55.39 with her 4th-place finish at the Illinois LSC Senior Championships. She also lowered her PBs in the 100 back (53.11) and 200 IM (2:04.11) and was just off her best in the 200 back, winning the event with 1:56.20. (She had been 1:55.96 at 2023 Winter Juniors West.)

Conic had a big long course season, competing in both the 100 back and 200 back at 2024 Olympic Trials. She placed 19th in the 200, clocking a PB of 2:12.09, and was just off her best 100 back time (1:01.80) with a 1:02.34 for 42nd place. She wrapped up the summer by winning the 200 back (2:13.46), 200 IM (2:21.59), and 400 IM (4:59.28) at the Illinois Senior LCM State Championships.

Best SCY times:

100 back – 53.11

200 back – 1:55.96

100 free – 51.54

100 fly – 55.39

200 IM – 2:04.11

She will join #11 Emerson Callis and “Best of the Rest” designees Maya Schweikert and Taylor Schwenk on the Wolfpack roster in the fall of 2026.

