Ahmed El-Awadi Steps Down As CEO of Swimming Canada

Courtesy: Swimming Canada

The Swimming Canada Board of Directors, following consultation and agreement with Ahmed El-Awadi, made the announcement to staff and key partners earlier today that he will be pursuing other opportunities and spending more time with family.

El-Awadi joined Swimming Canada as CEO in 2013, and oversaw a period of significant growth in the organization, including unprecedented success at major championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“We commend Ahmed on what he has accomplished with Swimming Canada over the course of his 11-year tenure. During his time with us, Ahmed was a key contributor to the success of Swimming Canada, growing the organization from a small staff of 10 to a globally recognized leader in swimming,” said Swimming Canada Past President Mary C. Lyne. Many of those staff have now gone on to be key industry leaders.

“In conjunction with expanding the business side, Ahmed worked with key staff and business, provincial, and government partners to redefine Canadian swimming as a global leader in Olympic and Paralympic sport. We are grateful for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

Swimming Canada Acting CEO Suzanne Paulins will continue to serve in this capacity, as she has since May 2023.

“The Board has complete confidence in the management team that Ahmed has built,” Lyne said.

The Board will review the organization’s needs to fulfill the remaining mandate of the Swimming Canada Strategic Plan 2021-2028, and the next quadrennial leading to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“Suzanne and the team are well positioned to continue to implement and support the organization and its key groups, and continue to manage the day-to-day operations as we lead into the next quad,” Lyne said.