16-Yr-Old Vivien Jackl Logs Hungarian Age Record In SCM 1500 Freestyle

2024 HUNGARIAN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, November 6th – Saturday, November 9th

Kaposvar, Hungary

SCM (25m)

Results

The 2024 Hungarian Short Course Championships kicked off today from Kaposvar with the competition representing a qualification opportunity for next month’s Short Course World Championships taking place in Budapest.

The longest race of the evening brought about the tightest result, as Ajna Kesely and Vivien Jackl hit the wall at the exact same time to tie in the women’s 1500m freestyle.

23-year-Kesely and 16-year-old Jackl were neck and neck the entire race, both touching in 16:03.83 for co-gold while Viktoria Mihalyvari-Farkas earned bronze in 16:17.75.

While Kesely is Hungary’s national record holder in this event, courtesy of the personal best of 15:51.34 put up in 2023, the time for Jackl represents a new Hungarian Age Record for the teen. Jackl now surpasses Olympic icon Katinka Hosszu to become the nation’s 3rd-best performer of all time in this event.

Top 5 Hungarian Women’s SCM 1500 Freestyle Performers All-Time

Jackl continues to impress after a successful 2024 campaign internationally. She won 1500m free gold and 400m IM silver at the European Championships and also posted 400m IM gold, 800m free silver and 1500m bronze at the European Junior Championships.

