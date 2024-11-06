16-Yr-Old Vivien Jackl Logs Hungarian Age Record In SCM 1500 Freestyle

2024 HUNGARIAN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, November 6th – Saturday, November 9th
- Kaposvar, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
- Results
The 2024 Hungarian Short Course Championships kicked off today from Kaposvar with the competition representing a qualification opportunity for next month’s Short Course World Championships taking place in Budapest.
The longest race of the evening brought about the tightest result, as Ajna Kesely and Vivien Jackl hit the wall at the exact same time to tie in the women’s 1500m freestyle.
23-year-Kesely and 16-year-old Jackl were neck and neck the entire race, both touching in 16:03.83 for co-gold while Viktoria Mihalyvari-Farkas earned bronze in 16:17.75.
While Kesely is Hungary’s national record holder in this event, courtesy of the personal best of 15:51.34 put up in 2023, the time for Jackl represents a new Hungarian Age Record for the teen. Jackl now surpasses Olympic icon Katinka Hosszu to become the nation’s 3rd-best performer of all time in this event.
Top 5 Hungarian Women’s SCM 1500 Freestyle Performers All-Time
- Ajna Kesely – 15:51.34, 2023
- Nora Fluck – 16:03.42, 2023
- Vivien Jackl – 16:03.83, 2024
- Katinka Hosszu – 16:04.85, 2016
- Viktoria Mihalyvari-Farkas – 16:05.87, 2023
Jackl continues to impress after a successful 2024 campaign internationally. She won 1500m free gold and 400m IM silver at the European Championships and also posted 400m IM gold, 800m free silver and 1500m bronze at the European Junior Championships.
Additional Notes
- Gabor Zombori topped the men’s 200m IM podium in a time of 1:57.65, the sole outing of the field under the 2:00 barrier.
- Olympic veteran Boglarka Kapas reaped victory in the women’s 200m IM, hitting 2:11.98.
- The men’s 100m free saw Nandor Nemeth split 22.52/24.32 to score the only sub-47-second men’s 100m freestyle result in 46.84.
- Panna Ugrai was one of two 53-point females in the 100m free, logging 53.29 to get the win over runner-up Nikolett Padar who touched in 53.54.
GUILIANO TO TEXAS PER HIS INSTAGRAM
LIFE IS GOOD
And just like that, the Texas 400 free relay is suddenly very good.
Dude, all 4 relays become unreal!!
It doesn’t help the 400 medley relay all that much (the half second by which Guiliano is faster than Hobson).But great for all the other relays.
I said 4, I figure Luke keeps the 4 medley spot. I’m mostly excited for the 800 free and 200 relays. That takes Camden off the 2 medley (19.2) and slaps a 17.9 on there, like what
Pretty slow overall, but us Hungarians are notoriously bad in the short pool (except for Gyurta and Hosszu historically). The only races of note were the women’s 1500, because of the NAG but also because Jackl’s walls and turns were so bad this could almost constitute as an LCM time, and Nemeth’s 46.8 in the 100 free.
Oh and btw Milak isn’t entered in any events here.