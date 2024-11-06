“Honorable Mention” Taylor Klein Sends Verbal Commitment to Stanford for 2026-27

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Charlotte, North Carolina’s Taylor Klein has announced her verbal commitment to Stanford University’s class of 2030.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic careers at Stanford University!! Thank you so much to my family, friends, and coaches who have been there for me along the way. Thank you to Coach Greg, Kim, and Katie for giving me this opportunity. GO CARD 🌲❤️🌲”

Klein is a junior at Charlotte Country Day School. She recently moved from SwimMAC Carolina to Mecklenburg Swim Association. A versatile back/fly specialist, we ranked her in the “Honorable Mention” group on our Way Too Early list of top girls swimming recruits in the high school class of 2026.

In high school swimming, Klein won the 100 back (55.24) and was runner-up in the 100 fly (54.90) last February at the North Carolina Independent Schools Division 1 Championships. She notched PBs in both events. Less than one month later, she kicked off long course season with PBs in the 200 back (2:15.68) and 100 fly (1:01.82) at Greensboro Sectionals. Finally, at the end of March, she went lifetime bests in the 200 free (1:50.99), 100 fly (54.67), 200 fly (1:57.81), and 200 IM (2:02.97) at the SRVA Shamrock Showdown. Her best 50/100 free and 200 back times date from 2023 Winter Juniors East.

Klein made big strides in long course season, as well, finishing the summer with new LCM bests in the 50 free (26.90), 100 free (59.93), 200 free (2:08.31), 100 fly (1:01.02), 200 fly (2:14.22), 200 IM (2:22.97), and 400 IM (5:02.03).

Klein will join the Cardinal with #15 Clare Watson, another sub-1:58 200 flyer. She would have been the #3 200 backstroker on the Stanford roster last year behind current junior Natalie Mannion (1:52.42) and senior Aurora Roghair (1:56.56).

Best SCY times:

200 fly – 1:57.81

200 back – 1:56.83

100 fly – 54.67

100 back – 55.24

200 free – 1:50.99

200 IM – 2:02.97

50 free – 23.78

100 free – 51.89

