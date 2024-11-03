Clare Watson, #15 in Class of 2026, Announces Verbal Commitment to Stanford

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mercer Island, Washington native Clare Watson has announced her intention to swim and study at Stanford University beginning in the 2026-27 school year.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Stanford University! This has been a dream of mine since I was little and I am so excited to be part of this wonderful team. I want to thank everyone who has helped me throughout this process but especially my family, Coach Abi, Coach Ash and the whole team at Bellevue Club. I also want to thank Coach Greg, Coach Katie, and Coach Kim and the entire Stanford community for this incredible opportunity. GO CARD 🌲❤️🌲”

A junior at Mercer Island High School, Watson swims year-round with the Bellevue Club Swim Team and specializes in butterfly. We ranked her #15 on our Way Too Early list of top swimming recruits from the high school class of 2026.

While she didn’t compete at the Washington State High School Championships last season, as a freshman, she won the 50 free and was runner-up in the 100 fly at the 2022 WIAA Girls 3A State Championships. She earned PBs in the 50 free (22.93) and 100 free (51.79) and was just off her lifetime best in the 100 fly with 54.26. Her best performance in that event came a month later at the 2022 Winter Juniors West meet, where she came in 8th with 53.32.

Watson represents Canada internationally, and she competed under the Maple Leaf flag at the 2023 Junior World Championships and again at the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. At World Juniors, she made semifinals of the 50 fly (13th) and finals of the 200 fly (8th). She notched PBs of 27.41 and 2:11.64 in the respective events. She swam PBs in the 100 back (1:04.43) and 100 fly (1:00.05) this summer at Speedo Summer Championships in Irvine and at Junior Pan Pacs, respectively. At Federal Way Sectionals in March, she added new PBs in the LCM 100 free (58.14) and 200 IM (2:19.39).

Best SCY times:

200 fly – 1:57.56

100 fly – 53.32

50 free – 22.93

100 free – 51.08

200 free – 1:49.86

400 IM – 4:19.99

Watson will join SwimMAC’s Taylor Klein in the Stanford class of 2030.

