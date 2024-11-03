Who Made The Most Money at the Swimming World Cup in Singapore and Overall?

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Thursday, October 31st – Saturday, November 2nd

OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore

Prelims at 9:30am local (9:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)

SCM (25m)

Several athletes walked away from the final stop of the 2024 World Cup with major bonuses. On the women’s side, Kate Douglass claimed the top spot overall over American teammate Regan Smith, taking home the $12,000 prize. In Singapore, Douglass also broke the World Record in the 200 breaststroke for the second time in a week, earning an additional $10,000 en route to sweeping the event across the series, claiming another $10,000 Triple Crown bonus. Besides the 200 breast, Douglass also swept the 100 IM and 50 butterfly, earning another $20,000.

With Douglass taking 2/3 stops on the series, she also claimed the $100,000 bonus for leading the overall series point rankings. Combined with her previous earnings, she’s walking away from the series with a huge $184,000 paycheck.

Smith also claimed two World Record and two Triple Crown bonuses in Singapore, winning both the 100 and 200 backstroke in record-breaking fashion. With her previous earnings and $70,000 runner-up bonus, she will walk away from the series with $152,000.

On the men’s side, Leon Marchand opened a large gap over Noe Ponti on the final stop of the series to secure the title in Singapore and the overall series points title. Like Douglass, Marchand won 2/3 of the stops on the series en route to a $100,000 series bonus. He also secured an additional $10,000 for cracking Ryan Lochte’s World Record in the 200 IM and $30,000 in Triple Crown bonuses for sweeping the 100, 200, and 400 IM across the series. Overall, Marchand will walk away from the World Cup with $174,000 in earnings in one of his first outings as a pro.

Despite breaking the 50 butterfly World Record twice, Noe Ponti fell short of winning the series title. However, with $20,000 in World Record bonuses and $20,000 in Triple Crown bonuses, plus an additional $70,000 for finishing as the runner-up, Ponti ends the series with $142,000 in earnings.

In accordance with the latest structure of the World Cup, the top 20 athletes for both genders will take home prize money from their performance in Singapore. In addition, several athletes earned additional money, known as the Triple Crown bonus, for sweeping their events across all 3 World Cup stops, including:

Each of these swimmers will take home an additional $10,000 per event that they earned a Triple Crown in.

Men’s Standings/Earnings – Singapore Only

Women’s Standings/Earnings – Singapore Only

Overall Prize Money – Series Totals

Top 25 Men

Overall Rank Country Name Prize Money: Stop 1 Prize Money: Stop 2 Prize Money: Stop 3 World Record Bonus Triple Crown Bonus Series Points Bonus Series Total Money 1 FRA Leon

MARCHAND 12000 10000 12000 $10,000 $30,000 $100,000 $174,000.00 2 SUI Noe

PONTI 10000 12000 10000 $20,000 $20,000 $70,000 $142,000.00 3 GBR Duncan

SCOTT 6000 5500 8000 $10,000 $30,000 $59,500.00 4 RSA Pieter

COETZE 5500 8000 6000 $20,000 $15,000 $54,500.00 5 CHN Haiyang

QIN 8000 6000 4000 $10,000 $14,000 $42,000.00 6 NIA Ilya

SHYMANOVICH 5300 5100 5500 $12,000 $27,900.00 7 AUS Isaac

COOPER 5100 5300 5000 $11,000 $26,400.00 8 ITA Thomas

CECCON 5400 4400 5200 $10,000 $25,000.00 9 NED Nyls

KORSTANJE 5200 5000 5100 $15,300.00 10 NED Caspar

CORBEAU 4500 4800 5300 $14,600.00 11 ITA Alberto

RAZZETTI 4900 4700 4800 $14,400.00 12 USA Kieran

SMITH 4700 4500 4700 $13,900.00 13 AUS Joshua

YONG 5000 4300 4500 $13,800.00 14 GER Marius

KUSCH 4600 4200 4600 $13,400.00 15 CHN Zhanle

PAN – 5400 5400 $10,800.00 16 TTO Dylan

CARTER 4800 – 4900 $9,700.00 17 POL Kacper

STOKOWSKI 4400 5200 – $9,600.00 18 LTU Danas

RAPSYS – 4600 4300 $8,900.00 19 USA Trenton

JULIAN 4300 – 4200 $8,500.00 20 NZL Lewis

CLAREBURT 4000 4100 – $8,100.00 21 JPN Daiya

SETO – 4900 – $4,900.00 22 RSA Chad

LE CLOS – – 4400 $4,400.00 23 GBR James

GUY 4200 – – $4,200.00 24 ITA Lorenzo

MORA – – 4100 $4,100.00 25 AUS Matthew

TEMPLE 4100 – – $4,100.00

Top 25 Women

Overall Rank Country Name Prize Money: Stop 1 Prize Money: Stop 2 Prize Money: Stop 3 World Record Bonus Triple Crown Bonus Series Points Bonus Series Total Money 1 USA Kate

DOUGLASS 12000 10000 12000 $20,000 $30,000 $100,000 $184,000.00 2 USA Regan

SMITH 10000 12000 10000 $30,000 $20,000 $70,000 $152,000.00 3 HKG Siobhan Bernadette

HAUGHEY 8000 8000 5400 $10,000 $30,000 $61,400.00 4 CHN Qianting

TANG 5400 5400 5300 $20,000 $12,000 $48,100.00 5 POL Katarzyna

WASICK 5000 5200 4900 $10,000 $10,000 $35,100.00 6 CHN Yiting

YU 6000 5500 6000 $15,000 $32,500.00 7 CAN Mary-Sophie

HARVEY 5500 6000 5500 $14,000 $31,000.00 8 NIA Alina

ZMUSHKA 5300 4900 5200 $11,000 $26,400.00 9 USA Beata

NELSON 5100 4800 5100 $15,000.00 10 CAN Ingrid

WILM 4800 5300 4500 $14,600.00 11 CHN Junxuan

YANG 4400 4400 4600 $13,400.00 12 NIA Anastasiya

SHKURDAI 4700 4300 4300 $13,300.00 13 SWE Louise

HANSSON 4200 4000 4700 $12,900.00 14 FIN Laura

LAHTINEN 5200 4600 – $9,800.00 15 AUS Brittany

CASTELLUZZO – 4500 5000 $9,500.00 16 AUS Lily

PRICE 4100 5100 – $9,200.00 17 AUS Tara

KINDER – 5000 4100 $9,100.00 18 SWE Sara

JUNEVIK 4000 – 4200 $8,200.00 19 JPN Waka

KOBORI – 4200 4000 $8,200.00 20 USA Katie

GRIMES – – 8000 $8,000.00 21 RSA Rebecca

MEDER 4900 – – $4,900.00 22 AUS Iona

ANDERSON – – 4800 $4,800.00 23 AUS Milla

JANSEN – 4700 – $4,700.00 24 CHN Yaqi

KONG 4600 – – $4,600.00 25 CHN Xuwei

PENG 4500 – – $4,500.00

How does the prize money and scoring work?

Courtesy: Sophie Kaufman

Scoring System

Like previous years, points are awarded from the finish order and how fast the swim is based on the AQUA Power Points system.

Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th Points 10 8 6 5 4 3 2 1

Points are awarded for speed by taking the number of AQUA Power Points a swim is worth, dividing by ten, and rounding down to the nearest tenth.

Prize Money

Swimmers can race as many events as they want at each stop, but only their three best scores from a stop will be added together to determine their score for the stop. At each stop, there is a total of $112,000 (USD) on offer for each gender or $672,000 for the whole series. This is the same amount as was available in 2023 and 2022.

Prize money for rankings at each stop is given through the top 20 positions with men and women scored separately. If there is a tie, the swimmer with the higher AQUA Power Points in their best event during the stop wins.

Prize Money for Each Stop:

Ranking at Stop Total Ranking At Stop Total 1 $12,000 11 $4,900 2 $10,000 12 $4,800 3 $8,000 13 $4,700 4 $6,000 14 $4,600 5 $5,500 15 $4,500 6 $5,400 16 $4,400 7 $5,300 17 $4,300 8 $5,200 18 $4,200 9 $5,100 19 $4,100 10 $5,000 20 $4,000

There is also prize money for the top eight swimmers per gender at the end of the entire series. The winner of the men’s and women’s standings will each earn $100,000. A total of $262,000 will be awarded across the top eight swimmers per gender at the end of the series. Again, this is the same amount of money that was on offer in 2023.

Prize Money for Overall Series Ranking:

OVERALL RANK TOTAL (USD) 1 $100,000 2 $70,000 3 $30,000 4 $15,000 5 $14,000 6 $12,000 7 $11,000 8 $10,000

Total Guaranteed Prize Money To Be Awarded

Shanghai – $224,000 ($112,00 per gender)

Incheon – $224,000 ($112,00 per gender)

Singapore – $224,000 ($112,00 per gender)

Overall Series Rankings – $524,000 ($262,000 per gender)

Total – $1,196,000

Additional Prize Money

In addition to the guaranteed prize money from rankings at the end of each stop and the end of the series, swimmers can earn money by breaking a world record or completing a Triple Crown—winning the same event at all three stops.

Swimmers can pick up $10,000 USD for each world record and $10,000 for each Triple Crown. Last year, Kaylee McKeown broke two world records at the World Cup series, swimming 26.86 in the 50 backstroke and a 57.33 100 backstroke at the Budapest stop. There were 20 Triple Crowns won in 2023; 12 were won by women as every women’s freestyle, backstroke, and butterfly events were Triple Crowns.

2023 Swimming World Cup Triple Crowns

Women:

Men:

2023 Results

McKeown and Qin Haiyang followed up their exploits at the 2023 World Championships, where they became the first swimmers to sweep 50/100/200 of a stroke at a World Championships by winning the 2023 Swimming World Cup.

McKeown claimed the women’s trophy win 177.4 points ahead of Siobhan Haughey (166.4) and Zhang Yufei (166.2). Over the three stops of the 2023 World Cup, McKeown earned three backstroke Triple Crowns, broke two world records, and lowered the backstroke World Cup records each time she swam.

Qin won the men’s table with 175.4 points, with Thomas Ceccon (167.9) and Matthew Sates (166.8) finishing second and third. Qin earned three breaststroke Triple Crowns, setting World Cup records in the 50 and 200 breast at the first stop of the series in Berlin.

While not always the case, in 2023 the World Cup overall winners also earned the most prize money throughout the series. Qin earned $166,000 while McKeown topped all swimmers with $186,000.