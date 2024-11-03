Who Made The Most Money at the Swimming World Cup in Singapore and Overall?

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE
- Thursday, October 31st – Saturday, November 2nd
- OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore
- Prelims at 9:30am local (9:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)
- SCM (25m)
Several athletes walked away from the final stop of the 2024 World Cup with major bonuses. On the women’s side, Kate Douglass claimed the top spot overall over American teammate Regan Smith, taking home the $12,000 prize. In Singapore, Douglass also broke the World Record in the 200 breaststroke for the second time in a week, earning an additional $10,000 en route to sweeping the event across the series, claiming another $10,000 Triple Crown bonus. Besides the 200 breast, Douglass also swept the 100 IM and 50 butterfly, earning another $20,000.
With Douglass taking 2/3 stops on the series, she also claimed the $100,000 bonus for leading the overall series point rankings. Combined with her previous earnings, she’s walking away from the series with a huge $184,000 paycheck.
Smith also claimed two World Record and two Triple Crown bonuses in Singapore, winning both the 100 and 200 backstroke in record-breaking fashion. With her previous earnings and $70,000 runner-up bonus, she will walk away from the series with $152,000.
On the men’s side, Leon Marchand opened a large gap over Noe Ponti on the final stop of the series to secure the title in Singapore and the overall series points title. Like Douglass, Marchand won 2/3 of the stops on the series en route to a $100,000 series bonus. He also secured an additional $10,000 for cracking Ryan Lochte’s World Record in the 200 IM and $30,000 in Triple Crown bonuses for sweeping the 100, 200, and 400 IM across the series. Overall, Marchand will walk away from the World Cup with $174,000 in earnings in one of his first outings as a pro.
Despite breaking the 50 butterfly World Record twice, Noe Ponti fell short of winning the series title. However, with $20,000 in World Record bonuses and $20,000 in Triple Crown bonuses, plus an additional $70,000 for finishing as the runner-up, Ponti ends the series with $142,000 in earnings.
In accordance with the latest structure of the World Cup, the top 20 athletes for both genders will take home prize money from their performance in Singapore. In addition, several athletes earned additional money, known as the Triple Crown bonus, for sweeping their events across all 3 World Cup stops, including:
- Kate Douglass: 200 Breaststroke/50 Butterfly/100 IM
- Leon Marchand: 100 IM/200 IM/400 IM
- Regan Smith: 100/200 Backstroke
- Noe Ponti: 50/100 Butterfly
- Siobhan Haughey:200 Freestyle
- Pieter Coetze: 100/200 Backstroke
- Tang Qianting: 50/100 Breaststroke
- Duncan Scott: 200 Freestyle
- Qin Haiyang: 50 Breaststroke
- Kasia Wasick: 50 Freestyle
Each of these swimmers will take home an additional $10,000 per event that they earned a Triple Crown in.
Men’s Standings/Earnings – Singapore Only
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Ranking Points
|Money Earned (Ranking)
|World Record Bonus
|
Total Money (Singapore)
|1
|Leon Marchand
|FRA
|59.3
|$12,000
|$10,000
|$22,000
|2
|Noe Ponti
|SUI
|56.9
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$20,000
|3
|Duncan Scott
|GBR
|56.9
|$8,000
|$0
|$8,000
|4
|Pieter Coetze
|RSA
|55.2
|$6,000
|$0
|$6,000
|5
|Ilya Shymanovich
|NIA
|50.1
|$5,500
|$0
|$5,500
|6
|Pan Zhanle
|CHN
|49.6
|$5,400
|$0
|$5,400
|7
|Caspar Corbeau
|NED
|49.2
|$5,300
|$0
|$5,300
|8
|Thomas Ceccon
|ITA
|49.1
|$5,200
|$0
|$5,200
|9
|Nyls Korstanje
|NED
|48.8
|$5,100
|$0
|$5,100
|10
|Isaac Cooper
|AUS
|48.3
|$5,000
|$0
|$5,000
|11
|Alberto Razzetti
|ITA
|46.9
|$4,900
|$0
|$4,900
|12
|Kieran Smith
|USA
|44.4
|$4,800
|$0
|$4,800
|13
|Marius Kusch
|GER
|42.7
|$4,700
|$0
|$4,700
|14
|Joshua Yong
|AUS
|42.5
|$4,600
|$0
|$4,600
|15
|Chad le Clos
|RSA
|42.2
|$4,500
|$0
|$4,500
|16
|Danas Rapsys
|LTU
|41.1
|$4,400
|$0
|$4,400
|17
|Trenton Julian
|USA
|40.8
|$4,300
|$0
|$4,300
|18
|Lorenzo Mora
|ITA
|40.6
|$4,200
|$0
|$4,200
|19
|Qin Haiyang
|CHN
|40.1
|$4,100
|$0
|$4,100
|20
|Lewis Clareburt
|NZL
|36.7
|$4,000
|$0
|$4,000
Women’s Standings/Earnings – Singapore Only
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Ranking Points
|Money Earned (Ranking)
|World Record Bonus
|
Total Money (Singapore)
|1
|Kate Douglass
|USA
|60.2
|$12,000
|$10,000
|$22,000
|2
|Regan Smith
|USA
|60
|$10,000
|$20,000
|$30,000
|3
|Katie Grimes
|USA
|57.6
|$8,000
|$0
|$8,000
|4
|Yu Yiting
|CHN
|54.1
|$6,000
|$0
|$6,000
|5
|Mary-Sophie Harvey
|CAN
|51.6
|$5,500
|$0
|$5,500
|6
|Siobhan Haughey
|HGK
|51.5
|$5,400
|$0
|$5,400
|7
|Tang Qianting
|CHN
|51.2
|$5,300
|$0
|$5,300
|8
|Alina Zmushka
|NIA
|48.9
|$5,200
|$0
|$5,200
|9
|Beata Nelson
|USA
|48.1
|$5,100
|$0
|$5,100
|10
|Brittany Castelluzzo
|AUS
|47.9
|$5,000
|$0
|$5,000
|11
|Kasia Wasick
|POL
|47
|$4,900
|$0
|$4,900
|12
|Iona Anderson
|AUS
|46.7
|$4,800
|$0
|$4,800
|13
|Louise Hansson
|SWE
|45.9
|$4,700
|$0
|$4,700
|14
|Yang Junxuan
|CHN
|45.2
|$4,600
|$0
|$4,600
|15
|Ingrid Wilm
|CAN
|43.6
|$4,500
|$0
|$4,500
|16
|Claire Weinstein
|USA
|43.5
|$4,400
|$0
|$4,400
|17
|Anastasiya Shkurdai
|NIA
|42.8
|$4,300
|$0
|$4,300
|18
|Sara Junevik
|SWE
|42.1
|$4,200
|$0
|$4,200
|19
|Tara Kinder
|AUS
|41.9
|$4,100
|$0
|$4,100
|20
|Waka Kobori
|JPN
|41
|$4,000
|$0
|$4,000
Overall Prize Money – Series Totals
Top 25 Men
|Overall Rank
|Country
|Name
|Prize Money: Stop 1
|Prize Money: Stop 2
|Prize Money: Stop 3
|World Record Bonus
|Triple Crown Bonus
|Series Points Bonus
|
Series Total Money
|1
|FRA
|Leon
MARCHAND
|12000
|10000
|12000
|$10,000
|$30,000
|$100,000
|$174,000.00
|2
|SUI
|Noe
PONTI
|10000
|12000
|10000
|$20,000
|$20,000
|$70,000
|$142,000.00
|3
|GBR
|Duncan
SCOTT
|6000
|5500
|8000
|$10,000
|$30,000
|$59,500.00
|4
|RSA
|Pieter
COETZE
|5500
|8000
|6000
|$20,000
|$15,000
|$54,500.00
|5
|CHN
|Haiyang
QIN
|8000
|6000
|4000
|$10,000
|$14,000
|$42,000.00
|6
|NIA
|Ilya
SHYMANOVICH
|5300
|5100
|5500
|$12,000
|$27,900.00
|7
|AUS
|Isaac
COOPER
|5100
|5300
|5000
|$11,000
|$26,400.00
|8
|ITA
|Thomas
CECCON
|5400
|4400
|5200
|$10,000
|$25,000.00
|9
|NED
|Nyls
KORSTANJE
|5200
|5000
|5100
|$15,300.00
|10
|NED
|Caspar
CORBEAU
|4500
|4800
|5300
|$14,600.00
|11
|ITA
|Alberto
RAZZETTI
|4900
|4700
|4800
|$14,400.00
|12
|USA
|Kieran
SMITH
|4700
|4500
|4700
|$13,900.00
|13
|AUS
|Joshua
YONG
|5000
|4300
|4500
|$13,800.00
|14
|GER
|Marius
KUSCH
|4600
|4200
|4600
|$13,400.00
|15
|CHN
|Zhanle
PAN
|–
|5400
|5400
|$10,800.00
|16
|TTO
|Dylan
CARTER
|4800
|–
|4900
|$9,700.00
|17
|POL
|Kacper
STOKOWSKI
|4400
|5200
|–
|$9,600.00
|18
|LTU
|Danas
RAPSYS
|–
|4600
|4300
|$8,900.00
|19
|USA
|Trenton
JULIAN
|4300
|–
|4200
|$8,500.00
|20
|NZL
|Lewis
CLAREBURT
|4000
|4100
|–
|$8,100.00
|21
|JPN
|Daiya
SETO
|–
|4900
|–
|$4,900.00
|22
|RSA
|Chad
LE CLOS
|–
|–
|4400
|$4,400.00
|23
|GBR
|James
GUY
|4200
|–
|–
|$4,200.00
|24
|ITA
|Lorenzo
MORA
|–
|–
|4100
|$4,100.00
|25
|AUS
|Matthew
TEMPLE
|4100
|–
|–
|$4,100.00
Top 25 Women
|Overall Rank
|Country
|Name
|Prize Money: Stop 1
|Prize Money: Stop 2
|Prize Money: Stop 3
|World Record Bonus
|Triple Crown Bonus
|Series Points Bonus
|
Series Total Money
|1
|USA
|Kate
DOUGLASS
|12000
|10000
|12000
|$20,000
|$30,000
|$100,000
|$184,000.00
|2
|USA
|Regan
SMITH
|10000
|12000
|10000
|$30,000
|$20,000
|$70,000
|$152,000.00
|3
|HKG
|Siobhan Bernadette
HAUGHEY
|8000
|8000
|5400
|$10,000
|$30,000
|$61,400.00
|4
|CHN
|Qianting
TANG
|5400
|5400
|5300
|$20,000
|$12,000
|$48,100.00
|5
|POL
|Katarzyna
WASICK
|5000
|5200
|4900
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$35,100.00
|6
|CHN
|Yiting
YU
|6000
|5500
|6000
|$15,000
|$32,500.00
|7
|CAN
|Mary-Sophie
HARVEY
|5500
|6000
|5500
|$14,000
|$31,000.00
|8
|NIA
|Alina
ZMUSHKA
|5300
|4900
|5200
|$11,000
|$26,400.00
|9
|USA
|Beata
NELSON
|5100
|4800
|5100
|$15,000.00
|10
|CAN
|Ingrid
WILM
|4800
|5300
|4500
|$14,600.00
|11
|CHN
|Junxuan
YANG
|4400
|4400
|4600
|$13,400.00
|12
|NIA
|Anastasiya
SHKURDAI
|4700
|4300
|4300
|$13,300.00
|13
|SWE
|Louise
HANSSON
|4200
|4000
|4700
|$12,900.00
|14
|FIN
|Laura
LAHTINEN
|5200
|4600
|–
|$9,800.00
|15
|AUS
|Brittany
CASTELLUZZO
|–
|4500
|5000
|$9,500.00
|16
|AUS
|Lily
PRICE
|4100
|5100
|–
|$9,200.00
|17
|AUS
|Tara
KINDER
|–
|5000
|4100
|$9,100.00
|18
|SWE
|Sara
JUNEVIK
|4000
|–
|4200
|$8,200.00
|19
|JPN
|Waka
KOBORI
|–
|4200
|4000
|$8,200.00
|20
|USA
|Katie
GRIMES
|–
|–
|8000
|$8,000.00
|21
|RSA
|Rebecca
MEDER
|4900
|–
|–
|$4,900.00
|22
|AUS
|Iona
ANDERSON
|–
|–
|4800
|$4,800.00
|23
|AUS
|Milla
JANSEN
|–
|4700
|–
|$4,700.00
|24
|CHN
|Yaqi
KONG
|4600
|–
|–
|$4,600.00
|25
|CHN
|Xuwei
PENG
|4500
|–
|–
|$4,500.00
How does the prize money and scoring work?
Courtesy: Sophie Kaufman
Scoring System
Like previous years, points are awarded from the finish order and how fast the swim is based on the AQUA Power Points system.
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|8th
|Points
|10
|8
|6
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
Points are awarded for speed by taking the number of AQUA Power Points a swim is worth, dividing by ten, and rounding down to the nearest tenth.
Prize Money
Swimmers can race as many events as they want at each stop, but only their three best scores from a stop will be added together to determine their score for the stop. At each stop, there is a total of $112,000 (USD) on offer for each gender or $672,000 for the whole series. This is the same amount as was available in 2023 and 2022.
Prize money for rankings at each stop is given through the top 20 positions with men and women scored separately. If there is a tie, the swimmer with the higher AQUA Power Points in their best event during the stop wins.
Prize Money for Each Stop:
|Ranking at Stop
|Total
|Ranking At Stop
|Total
|1
|$12,000
|11
|$4,900
|2
|$10,000
|12
|$4,800
|3
|$8,000
|13
|$4,700
|4
|$6,000
|14
|$4,600
|5
|$5,500
|15
|$4,500
|6
|$5,400
|16
|$4,400
|7
|$5,300
|17
|$4,300
|8
|$5,200
|18
|$4,200
|9
|$5,100
|19
|$4,100
|10
|$5,000
|20
|$4,000
There is also prize money for the top eight swimmers per gender at the end of the entire series. The winner of the men’s and women’s standings will each earn $100,000. A total of $262,000 will be awarded across the top eight swimmers per gender at the end of the series. Again, this is the same amount of money that was on offer in 2023.
Prize Money for Overall Series Ranking:
|OVERALL RANK
|TOTAL (USD)
|1
|$100,000
|2
|$70,000
|3
|$30,000
|4
|$15,000
|5
|$14,000
|6
|$12,000
|7
|$11,000
|8
|$10,000
Total Guaranteed Prize Money To Be Awarded
- Shanghai – $224,000 ($112,00 per gender)
- Incheon – $224,000 ($112,00 per gender)
- Singapore – $224,000 ($112,00 per gender)
- Overall Series Rankings – $524,000 ($262,000 per gender)
- Total – $1,196,000
Additional Prize Money
In addition to the guaranteed prize money from rankings at the end of each stop and the end of the series, swimmers can earn money by breaking a world record or completing a Triple Crown—winning the same event at all three stops.
Swimmers can pick up $10,000 USD for each world record and $10,000 for each Triple Crown. Last year, Kaylee McKeown broke two world records at the World Cup series, swimming 26.86 in the 50 backstroke and a 57.33 100 backstroke at the Budapest stop. There were 20 Triple Crowns won in 2023; 12 were won by women as every women’s freestyle, backstroke, and butterfly events were Triple Crowns.
2023 Swimming World Cup Triple Crowns
Women:
- 50 freestyle — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden
- 100 freestyle — Siobhan Haughey, Hong Kong
- 200 freestyle — Siobhan Haughey, Hong Kong
- 400 freestyle — Erika Fairweather, New Zealand
- 800/1500 freestyle — Lani Pallister, Australia
- 50 backstroke — Kaylee McKeown, Australia
- 100 backstroke — Kaylee McKeown, Australia
- 200 backstroke — Kaylee McKeown, Australia
- 200 breaststroke — Tes Schouten, Netherlands
- 50 butterfly — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden
- 100 butterfly — Zhang Yufei, China
- 200 butterfly — Zhang Yufei, China
Men:
- 100 freestyle — Thomas Ceccon, Italy
- 50 backstroke — Michael Andrew, United States
- 100 backstroke — Thomas Ceccon, Italy
- 50 breaststroke — Qin Haiyang, China
- 100 breaststroke — Qin Haiyang, China
- 200 breaststroke — Qin Haiyang, China
- 200 butterfly — Matthew Sates, South Africa
- 200 IM — Matthew Sates, South Africa
2023 Results
McKeown and Qin Haiyang followed up their exploits at the 2023 World Championships, where they became the first swimmers to sweep 50/100/200 of a stroke at a World Championships by winning the 2023 Swimming World Cup.
McKeown claimed the women’s trophy win 177.4 points ahead of Siobhan Haughey (166.4) and Zhang Yufei (166.2). Over the three stops of the 2023 World Cup, McKeown earned three backstroke Triple Crowns, broke two world records, and lowered the backstroke World Cup records each time she swam.
Qin won the men’s table with 175.4 points, with Thomas Ceccon (167.9) and Matthew Sates (166.8) finishing second and third. Qin earned three breaststroke Triple Crowns, setting World Cup records in the 50 and 200 breast at the first stop of the series in Berlin.
While not always the case, in 2023 the World Cup overall winners also earned the most prize money throughout the series. Qin earned $166,000 while McKeown topped all swimmers with $186,000.
