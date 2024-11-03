Freshman Chloe Diner Breaks Program Record as Illini Beat Southern Illinois and Illinois State

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS vs ILLINOIS vs ILLINOIS STATE (WOMEN’S DUAL)

Friday, November 1, 2024

Carbondale, Illinois

SCY (25 Yards)

RESULTS

TEAM SCORES

Illinois def. SIU, 157-143

Illinois def. ISU, 252-48

SIU def. ISU, 227.5 – 72.5

Southern Illinois hosted Illinois and Illinois State for a women’s double dual meet in Carbondale on Friday. The Illini came out on top against both opponents, beating SIU in a close 157-143 decision and handily defeating the Redbirds. Meanwhile, the hosting Salukis beat Illinois State 227.5-72.5.

Not only was it a great, competitive meet between Illinois and Southern Illinois specifically, but both teams saw program records on the day. Illinois had one program record broken, and it came at the hands of a freshman. Chloe Diner came in 2nd in the 100 breast, swimming a 1:01.59, which blows away the Illinois program record of 1:01.99, set back in 2019. Not only did Diner break the record, but fellow Illinois freshman Kayla Duran was also under the mark, swimming a 1:01.82 for 3rd. Diner’s career best in the 100 breast stands at 1:01.50, a time which she swam at the NCSA Spring Championships back in March of this year. Duran was also just off her career best, which is a 1:01.51, also from March of this year. It was SIU’s Olivia Herron who won the 100 breast on Friday, swimming a 1:01.01. Herron is the SIU program record holder in the event with her career best of 1:01.00.

Things played out similarly in the 200 breast, which Herron won in 2:11.99. Like in the 100, Herron was just off her career best and Southern Illinois program record of 2:11.13. Diner came in 2nd in this event as well, swimming a 2:14.30. For Diner, that performance marks a big new career best, blowing away her previous best time of 2:15.85. Her time comes in as the #9 performance all-time for Illinois.

The duo met once again in the 200 IM, where Herron had her best performance of the meet. Herron ripped a huge new career best of 1:58.80, blowing away the SIU program record of 2:00.74 and taking down the MAC record as well Herron was strong across the board, splitting 25.91 on fly, 30.05 on back, 33.81 in breast, and 29.03 on free. Diner was excellent in the IM as well, taking 2nd in 1:59.18. The time comes in just off her personal best of 1:59.02, and makes her the 2nd-fastest Illinois swimmer in the event all-time.

Illinois’ Liv Dorshorst was a force to be reckoned with in the 500 free. Dorshorst clocked a 4:52.04, marking a new season best. She was very consistent in the race, with her 2nd-8th 50 splits all falling between 29.30 and 29.79. Dorshorst was out in 27.08 on the first 50 and came home in 28.38. Moreover, the 500 free was an event in which Illinois dominated. Freshman Kennedy Rainwater took 2nd in 4:58.97, while fellow freshman Taylor Judas came in 3rd with a 5:02.92, and sophomore Adelaide Reaser finished 4th (but swam exhibition) with a 5:03.15.

Rainwater was the winner of the 1000 free, swimming a 10:09.15. Just like in the 500, Illinois was dominant in the 1000. Judas came in 2nd with a 10:14.83, while junior Paloma Canos Cervera was 3rd in 10:14.94. Rainwater was pretty aggressive with her race, splitting 5:01.29 on the opening 500.

Southern Illinois kicked things off with a bang, winning the 200 medley relay in a new SIU program record, as well as a pool record. Celia Pulido (24.20), Herron (28.45), Maria Padron Salazar (23.60), and Susana Hernandez (22.50) combined for a 1:38.75, blowing away the Saluki program record of 1:38.75.

Hernandez would go on from the 200 medley relay to win the 200 free in a new SIU program record of 1:47.30, taking down her own record mark of 1:47.42. She won the race handily, getting out to a huge lead with a 52.54 on the opening 100 yards. she managed to grow her lead slightly through the back half of the race as well. Hernandez would also win the 100 free later in the meet, clocking a 50.04.

Pulido would go on to win a pair of events after the medley relay as well, sweeping the backstroke events. She first won the 100 back in 52.06, setting a new season best and breaking her own pool record in the process. Pulido is the SIU program record holder and MAC record holder in the event with her career best of 50.73. The 100 back was a 1-2 punch by the Salukis, as Liseska Gallegos finished 2nd in 54.12.

Pulido would win the 200 back in 1:56.58, while Gallegos came in 2nd there as well, touching in 1:58.97.

The 100 fly went to Illinois’ Sydney Stoll, who touched 1st by over a second with a 54.09. The swim comes in just off Stoll’s career mark of 54.00, which stands as the Illinois program record. Illinois also picked up the win in the 200 fly, where Alexis Wendel swam a 2:03.25.

The 50 free went to SIU’s Zaria Terry, who touched in 23.45, just ahead of Illinois’ Laurel Bludgen (23.48).

Terry was a member of SIU’s ‘A’ 400 free relay, which won in dominant fashion. She led the team off in 50.63, then was followed by Ava Rines in 51.31, Hernandez in 50.39, and Pulido in 48.72. They finished in 3:21.05, more than 6 seconds ahead of Illinois’ ‘A’ relay.

On the boards, Illinois’ Bethany Mercer won 1-meter with a score of 245.85.Another Illini diver, Dani O’Kelly, racked up a final score of 267.95 to win 3-meter.