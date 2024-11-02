2024 World Cup Singapore: Kate Douglass Smashes AR in 100 Free to Mark 5th Record of Tour

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Thursday, October 31st – Saturday, November 2nd

OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore

Prelims at 9:30am local (9:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)

SCM (25m)

Meet Central

Competition Schedule

Entries Book

Live Results

Kate Douglass closed out her Swimming World Cup series competition with yet another record-breaking performance on the final night of the Singapore stop.

Douglass blasted into the wall in the 100m freestyle, securing the victory in a time of 50.82 and setting a new American record in the process. She carved .44 off the previous record of 51.26 which was set by Abbey Weitzeil back in 2020.

Split Comparison

Douglass – 2024 World Cup (Singapore) Weitzeil – 2020 ISL Match 10 50 24.39 24.43 100 50.82 (26.43) 51.26 (26.83)

Aside from being the first American woman to swim under the 51 second mark, Douglass is now one of only six swimmers to ever go sub-51. Her time also marks the 8th-fastest all-time performance in the event and makes her the 5th-fastest performer of all time.

All-Time Top Performers, Women’s 100 Freestyle (SCM)

Cate Campbell (AUS), 50.25 – 2017 Emma McKeon (AUS), 50.58 – 2021 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 50.58 – 2017 Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 50.79 – 2021 Kate Douglass (USA), 50.82 – 2024

Douglass’s record-breaking swim in the finals came after she had already posted a personal best time of 51.59 in the prelims. She was also notably the only competitor in the field to go sub-51, racing into the wall .74 ahead of runner-up Siobhan Haughey from Hong Kong, who posted a time of 51.56.

Douglass has truly been on fire throughout the World Cup, as her victory in the 100 free marked her 10th win and 5th record of the tour.

Her record tally for the competition includes three American records (50 fly – Shanghai, 50 fly – Singapore, 100 free – Singapore) and two world records (200 breast – Incheon, 200 breast – Singapore).