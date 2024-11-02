Nyls Korstanje Breaks Dutch Record in the 50 Fly; a Few Weeks Late for the World Record

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE
- Thursday, October 31st – Saturday, November 2nd
- OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore
- Prelims at 9:30am local (9:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)
- SCM (25m)
After just-missing his own Dutch Record in prelims, Nyls Korstanje broke through with a 21.74 in finals to set a new standard for the Netherlands. His previous record of 21.96 was set in Shanghai, and he was 21.96 in prelims on Saturday.
That time would have been a World Record coming into the World Cup, were it not for Switzerland’s Noe Ponti breaking it twice: once in Shanghai and again in Singapore. Both of his swims came in prelims; he won in finals on Saturday in 21.64.
Korstanje now is the second-fastest man in history.
Top 6 Performers All-Time, Men’s 50 SCM Fly
- Noe Ponti, Switzerland, 2024 – 21.50 (Singapore prelims)
- Nyls Korstanje, Netherlands – 2024 (Singapore finals)
- (TIE) Nicholas Santos, Brazil, 2018/Szebasztian Szabo, Hungary, 2021 – 21.75
- Steffen Deibler, Germany, 2010 – 21.80
- Roland Schoeman, South Africa, 2010 – 21.87
Korstanje has now broken this record five consecutive times dating back to October 18, 2020. Before that, the record was a 22.72 done in 2018 by Jesse Puts.
Korstanje is the holder of four individual Dutch World Records: the 50 and 100 fly in both long course and short course meters.
Korstanje swam collegiately at NC State University in the United States until spring 2023. At last summer’s Olympic Games, he placed 6th in the 100 fly.