19-Yr-Old Yu Yiting Clocks 2:03.99 200 IM Chinese Record In Singapore

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Thursday, October 31st – Saturday, November 2nd

OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore

Prelims at 9:30am local (9:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)

SCM (25m)

The 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup came to a close tonight in Singapore but not before another Chinese national record bit the dust.

Racing in the final of the women’s 200m IM this evening at OCBC Aquatic Centre, 19-year-old Yu Yiting crushed a new lifetime best of 2:03.99 to grab the gold.

That was enough to beat Canadian powerhouse Mary-Sophie Harvey who settled for silver less than a second back in 2:04.82. Beata Nelson of the United States came into the wall in 2:05.00 for the bronze.

As for Yu, her performance overtook the previous Chinese standard of 2:04.48, a time she produced in 2021. That remains the current World Junior Record in the event.

Yu’s outing also fell just .06 outside the current Asian record of 2:03.93 retired Japanese Olympic champion Yui Ohashi put on the books during the 2020 International Swimming League (ISL) season.

Yu was out fast, splitting 25.99 on the fly 50, then tacked on a 31.21 backstroke split to remain in the lead by over 1 second at the 100m turn. She then expanded her lead over the field with a 36.32 on the breaststroke 50, then she came home in 30.47.

Yu Yiting‘s New 2:03.99 Chinese Record Yu Yiting‘s Previous 2:04.48 Chinese Record Yui Ohashi‘s Current 2:03.93 Asian Record 25.99 26.85 27.32 31.21 31.68 31.07 36.32 36.09 35.62 30.47 29.86 29.92

At just 19 years of age, Yu has an impressive resume which includes 2 relay bronze medals from this year’s Olympic Games in Paris, France.

She has 2 long course World Championships bronze medals in this 200m IM from the 2023 edition in Fukuoka and this year’s edition in Doha.

Yu also earned a 200m IM Short Course World Championshps silver at the 2021 competition in Abu Dhabi.

Women’s 200m IM in Singapore

WOMEN’S 200M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

World Record: 2:01.86 – Katinka Hosszu , HUN (2014)

, HUN (2014) World Cup Record: 2:02.13 – Katinka Hosszu , HUN (2014)

, HUN (2014) World Junior Record: 2:04.48 – Yiting Yu, CHN (2021)

RESULTS: