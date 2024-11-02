2024 World Cup Singapore: Pan Zhanle Hits 1:41.59 Chinese Record For 200 Free Bronze

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Thursday, October 31st – Saturday, November 2nd

OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore

Prelims at 9:30am local (9:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)

SCM (25m)

It was a spicy men’s 200m freestyle final tonight in Singapore to wrap up the final stop of the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup series.

British Olympic multi-medalist Duncan Scott fired off a new British and Commonwealth Record of 1:39.83 en route to beating a stacked field which included 4-time Olympic champion Leon Marchand of France and 100m free Olympic gold medalist Pan Zhanle of China.

While Marchand settled for silver in 1:40.91, 20-year-old Pan produced a new lifetime best of 1:41.59 for bronze.

Pan’s effort represents a new Chinese national record, overwriting the previous standard of 1:42.31 Ji Xinjie put on the books at the 2018 Short Course World Championships.

Entering this competition, Pan’s previous personal best rested at the 1:42.66 logged at the 2022 Chinese National Championships.

Pan’s New 1:41.59 Chinese Record Ji’s Previous 1:42.31 Chinese Record 49.08 50.04 52.51 52.27

Pan has been impressively demonstrating his prowess across multiple freestyle distances across this 2024 World Cup series.

At the 2nd stop in Incheon, Pan upset a solid men’s 400m free field to capture the gold in 3:36.43.

During that same competition, Pan blasted a time of 7:45.30 to win the 800m free, establishing a new World Cup record in the process.

Men’s 200 Free in Singapore

MEN’S 200M FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 1:39.37 – Paul Biedermann , GER (2009)

, GER (2009) World Junior Record: 1:40.65 – Matthew Sates, RSA (2021)

RESULTS: