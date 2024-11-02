2024 World Cup Singapore: Pan Zhanle Hits 1:41.59 Chinese Record For 200 Free Bronze

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE
- Thursday, October 31st – Saturday, November 2nd
- OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore
- Prelims at 9:30am local (9:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)
- SCM (25m)
It was a spicy men’s 200m freestyle final tonight in Singapore to wrap up the final stop of the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup series.
British Olympic multi-medalist Duncan Scott fired off a new British and Commonwealth Record of 1:39.83 en route to beating a stacked field which included 4-time Olympic champion Leon Marchand of France and 100m free Olympic gold medalist Pan Zhanle of China.
While Marchand settled for silver in 1:40.91, 20-year-old Pan produced a new lifetime best of 1:41.59 for bronze.
Pan’s effort represents a new Chinese national record, overwriting the previous standard of 1:42.31 Ji Xinjie put on the books at the 2018 Short Course World Championships.
Entering this competition, Pan’s previous personal best rested at the 1:42.66 logged at the 2022 Chinese National Championships.
|Pan’s New 1:41.59 Chinese Record
|Ji’s Previous 1:42.31 Chinese Record
|49.08
|50.04
|52.51
|52.27
Pan has been impressively demonstrating his prowess across multiple freestyle distances across this 2024 World Cup series.
At the 2nd stop in Incheon, Pan upset a solid men’s 400m free field to capture the gold in 3:36.43.
During that same competition, Pan blasted a time of 7:45.30 to win the 800m free, establishing a new World Cup record in the process.
Men’s 200 Free in Singapore
MEN’S 200M FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record: 1:39.37 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)
- World Cup Record: 1:39.37 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)
- World Junior Record: 1:40.65 – Matthew Sates, RSA (2021)
RESULTS:
- Duncan Scott (Great Britain) – 1:39.83
- Leon Marchand (France) – 1:40.91
- Pan Zhanle (China) – 1:41.59
- Danas Rapsys (Lithuania) – 1:42.31
- Kieran Smith (USA) – 1:42.56
- Edward Sommerville (Australia) – 1:42.68
- Rafael Miroslaw (Germany) – 1:43.06
- Thomas Ceccon (Italy) – 1:46.65
Might be the only person with the 100/200/400/800 SCM A-cuts this season?