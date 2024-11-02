Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Texas’ Bob Bowman, Carol Captani Give Thoughts on Fast Dual Meet vs Indiana

Indiana vs. Texas

Texas Director of Swimming Bob Bowman and Women’s Head Coach Carol Capitani led the Texas men’s and women’s swim teams to dominant wins in their home pool versus Indiana. The women saw two team records get broken (Emma Sticklen 100 Fly, Jillian Cox 500 Free) while the men posted multiple NCAA-leading times. Bowman and Capitani both reflect on the competition and are pleased with what they saw from their team.

SwimOH
2 minutes ago

Carol and Bob have great positive energy. I love seeing coaches having fun because then the grind for the athlete doesn’t feel like punishment.

