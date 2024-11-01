Texas vs. Indiana Dual Meet Live Recap — Session 2

Indiana vs. Texas

Nov. 1, 2024

Nov. 1, 2024 Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas 25 Yards (SCY)

25 Yards (SCY) Live Results

Watch Live: SEC+ Network starting at 5:30 pm CT

Welcome back for the second session of the two-part dual meet between Indiana and Texas. It’s been a busy day as the first scored session happened earlier this morning, with diving in the afternoon. The Texas men and women swept the first swimming session of the day. The Texas women dominated, though Indiana got as close as four points.

It was a much tighter battle on the men’s side, as the lead changed hands several times. Ultimately, Texas’ 200 fly and 400 IM depth helped them establish a lead in the closing events of the meet, which they sealed with a 400 medley relay victory.

Tonight’s session is being called an “all-finals” format and is unscored. The majority of the events happening this session were not swum this morning, and the showdown closes with a mixed 4×100 freestyle relay.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

SEC Record: 1:33.29 — Alabama (White, Wiseman, Scott, Antoniou), 2022

Big Ten Record: 1:33.09 — Ohio State (Funderburke, Bach, Zenick, Ivan), 2024

Top 3:

Texas ‘A’ (Kern, Enge, Sticklen, Cooper), 1:34.72 Indiana ‘A’ (McKenna, Crawford, Grana, Paegle), 1:36.26 Texas ‘B’ (Berglund, Arens, Longi, Coe), 1:36.63

The Longhorn women picked up right where they left off this morning and took the win in the 200 medley relay to open the session. Emma Kern led off the Texas ‘A’ relay in 24.16, then turned things over to the freshman Piper Enge, who split 26.77 and takes over breaststroke duties on the medley relay after the departure of Anna Elendt and Lydia Jacoby.

Emma Sticklen has been on fire in her primary event, the 200 butterfly this season, but she also pulls butterfly sprint duties and she did so here, splitting 22.02. Fifth-year Grace Cooper anchored in 21.77 and the Texas women posted 1:34.72 to win the opening race handily.

Indiana’s ‘A’ relay of Kacey McKenna (24.16), Brearna Crawford (27.45), Miranda Grana (23.17), and Kristina Paegle (21.48) swam a 1:36.26, with Paegle pulling them ahead of the Texas ‘B’ relay on the final 50 yards and denying the Longhorns a 1-2 finish.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

SEC Record: 1:20.15 — Florida (Chaney, Smith, Liendo, McDuff), 2024

Big Ten Record: 1:21.52 — Indiana (Burns, Mathias, Frankel, Wight), 2023

Top 3:

Texas ‘A’ (Modglin, Germonprez, Kos, Taylor), 1:23.58 Texas ‘B’ (Sampson, Scholtz, Walker, Gould), 1:24.82 Indiana ‘B’ (Barr, Yep, Lee, Wight), 1:25.46

It was a tough opening to the meet for Indiana. Three of their 200 medley relays were disqualified for a false start, including their ‘A’ relay of Miroslav Knedla, Brian Benzing, Tomer Frankel, and Finn Brooks, who stopped the clock first in 1:23.36 before being disqualified.

Instead, it was Will Modglin (20.76), Nate Germonprez (23.30), Hubert Kos (20.25), and Camden Taylor (19.27) claiming the top spot in 1:23.58. That’s nearly a second faster than they went at their dual meet against LSU a few weeks ago and moves them to third in the NCAA this season. The Longhorns ‘B’ relay of Ben Sampson (21.61), Will Scholtz (23.42), Logan Walker (20.59), and Garrett Gould (19.20) earned second in 1:24.82, well ahead of Indiana’s ‘B’ squad.

It’s worth noting that those this session was advertised as unscored, the published results are still keeping track of the score.

–Diving Exhibition–

Women’s 200 Free

Top 5:

Erin Gemmell (TEX), 1:43.22 Anna Peplowski (IU), 1:43.48 Lillie Nesty (TEX), 1:44.87 Campbell Chase (TEX), 1:45.36 Ching-Hwee Gan (IU), 1:46.99

In a battle between United States 4×200 freestyle relay Olympic teammates, Erin Gemmell prevailed over Anna Peplowski. Gemmell held the lead through the first 100-yards, flipping in 50.46 to Peplowski’s 50.56. The Hoosier made a push on the third 50, splitting 26.28 to move ahead with a .28 second lead over Gemmell.

Gemmell fought back on the final 50 yards, splitting 26.10 to erase Peplowski’s slight lead and win with a 1:43.22, which is not far off her lifetime best of 1:43.22.

Men’s 200 Free

Top 5:

Luke Hobson (TEX), 1:31.86 Rex Maurer (TEX), 1:32.13 Owen McDonald (IU), 1:33.54 Coby Carrozza (TEX), 1:33.95 Cooper McDonald (IU), 1:34.25

Luke Hobson let Rex Maurer lead the men’s 200 freestyle final around at the 50 yard mark, but by the 100, the NCAA record holder had taken over the lead. Hobson flipped at 44.70, .11 seconds ahead of Maurer and built his lead from there. He touched in 1:31.86, taking over as the fastest man in the NCAA this season.

Maurer made it a 1-2 finish for the Longhorns, firing off a new lifetime best of 1:32.13, bettering the 1:33.54 he logged at the 2023 CIF-SS Division I Championships. This continues the strong performance that he’s putting up this fall in his first NCAA season at Texas.

Owen McDonald swam a 1:33.54, placing 3-5 with his brother Cooper McDonald, who swam a lifetime best 1:34.25 for fifth.

Women’s 100 Butterfly

SEC Record: 48.51 — Maggie MacNeil (LSU), 2023

Big Ten Record: 48.89 — Maggie MacNeil (MICH), 2021

Top 5:

Emma Sticklen (TEX), 49.62 Campbell Stoll (TEX), 51.44 Abby Arens (TEX), 51.54 Miranda Grana (IU), 51.73 Ava Longi (TEX), 52.25

The calendars have flipped to November, officially signaling the end of spooky season. But it’s still scary how fast Sticklen has been through the first two months of the NCAA season. After cracking another sub-1:50 200 butterfly this morning, she reset her 100 butterfly lifetime best this evening.

Sticklen’s 49.62 slices .08 seconds off her lifetime best, which previously stood at 49.70 from the 2024 NCAA Championships. It also moves her up one spot into 11th in the all-time rankings.

Texas went to work in this event and went 1-2-3 as Campbell Stoll and Arens finished second and third.

Grana, a transfer from Texas A&M, is mostly known at the NCAA level for her backstroke skills but she’s on butterfly duties this afternoon. She swam butterfly on the 200 medley relay, then finished fourth here in 51.73, about four-tenths off her lifetime best.

Men’s 100 Butterfly

SEC Record: 42.80 — Caeleb Dressel (FLOR), 2018

Big Ten Record: 43.85 — Tomer Frankel (IU), 43.61

Top 5:

Hubert Kos (TEX), 44.93 Holden Smith (TEX), 46.10 Luke Barr (IU), 46.19 Tomer Frankel (IU), 46.27 Kyle Peck (TEX), 46.43

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

SEC Record: 56.64 — Mona McSharry (TENN), 2024

Big Ten Record: 55.73 — Lilly King (IU), 2019

Top 5:

Piper Enge (TEX), 59.26 Angie Coe (TEX), 1:00.21 Brearna Crawford (IU), 1:00.91 Channing Hanley (TEX), 1:01.80 Lindsey Hosch (TEX), 1:01.86

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

SEC Record: 50.03 — Caeleb Dressel (FLOR), 2018

Big Ten Record: 49.69 — Ian Finnerty (IU), 2018

Top 5:

Men’s 500 Freestyle

SEC Record: 4:06.32 — Kieran Smith (FLOR), 2020

Big Ten Record: 4:08.60 — Peter Vanderkaay (MICH), 2006

Top 5:

Women’s 200 IM

SEC Record: 1:51.62 — Megan Small (TENN), 2019

Big Ten Record: 1:50.79 — Beata Nelson (WISC), 2019

Top 5:

Women’s 50 Freestyle

SEC Record: 20.98 — Maggie MacNeil (LSU), 2023

Big Ten Record: 21.17 — Maggie MacNeil (MICH), 2021

Top 5:

Men’s 50 Freestyle

SEC Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel (FLOR), 2018

Big Ten Record: 18.69 — Bowe Becker (MINN), 2018

Top 5:

Men’s 200 IM

SEC Record: 1:38.13 — Caeleb Dressel (FLOR), 2018

Big Ten Record: 1:39.87 — Gal Cohen Groumi (MICH), 2024

Top 5:

Women’s 500 Freestyle

SEC Record: 4:32.47 — Bella Sims (FLOR), 2024

Big Ten Record: 4:34.06 — Anna Peplowski (IU), 2024

Top 5:

Women’s 100 Backstroke

SEC Record: 50.02 — Bella Sims (FLOR), 2024

Big Ten Record: 49.18 — Beata Nelson (WISC), 2019

Top 5:

Men’s 100 Backstroke

SEC Record: 43.35 — Luca Urlando (UGA), 2022

Big Ten Record: 43.61 — Brendan Burns (IU), 2023

Top 5:

Mixed 4×100 Freestyle Relay

Top 3: