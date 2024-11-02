Duncan Scott Lowers Own British, Commonwealth Record In 200 Free In Singapore

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE
- Thursday, October 31st – Saturday, November 2nd
- OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore
- Prelims at 9:30am local (9:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)
- SCM (25m)
Just 2 days after breaking a massive British and Commonwealth record in the men’s 400m freestyle, Duncan Scott busted out another monster swim in the 200m freestyle here in Singapore.
Racing on the final day of competition, 27-year-old Scott crushed a time of 1:39.83 to top the podium, beating 4-time Olympic gold medalist Leon Marchand of France and 100m freestyle Olympic champion Pan Zhanle of China in the process.
Scott was the sole swimmer to split sub-49 on the front half, hitting 48.83 to lead the pack. He closed in 51.00 to put up a time over a second ahead when all was said and done.
Marchand settled for silver in 1:40.91 and Pan captured bronze in 1:41.59.
Scott’s time of 1:39.83 overwrote his own previous British standard of 1:40.25 logged during the 2020 International Swimming League (ISL) season meaning he’s the first-ever man from his nation to dip under the 1:40 barrier. That former performance also stood as the Commonwealth Record.
|Scott’s New 1:39.83 British Record
|Scott’s Previous 1:40.25 British Record
|48.83
|48.71
|51.00
|51.54
Scott’s time this evening came within striking distance of the longstanding supersuited World Record of 1:39.37 Germany’s Paul Biedermann put on the books in 2009. His effort fell less than half a second away.
Scott now checks in as the 4th-swiftest performer in history and just the 4th man ever to clear the 1:40 barrier in this SCM 200 freestyle.
Top 5 Men’s SCM 200 Free Performers All-Time
- Paul Biedermann (GER) – 1:39.37, 2009
- Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 1:39.70, 2012
- Hwang Sunwoo (KOR) – 1:39.72, 2020
- Duncan Scott (GBR) – 1:39.83, 2024
- Danila Izotov (RUS) – 1:40.08, 2009
MEN’S 200M FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record: 1:39.37 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)
- World Cup Record: 1:39.37 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)
- World Junior Record: 1:40.65 – Matthew Sates, RSA (2021)
RESULTS:
- Duncan Scott (Great Britain) – 1:39.83
- Leon Marchand (France) – 1:40.91
- Pan Zhanle (China) – 1:41.59
- Danas Rapsys (Lithuania) – 1:42.31
- Kieran Smith (USA) – 1:42.56
- Edward Sommerville (Australia) – 1:42.68
- Rafael Miroslaw (Germany) – 1:43.06
- Thomas Ceccon (Italy) – 1:46.65
Shame he’s not doing World SC champs, would’ve been a great opportunity for him to win his first ever individual World title.