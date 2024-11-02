Duncan Scott Lowers Own British, Commonwealth Record In 200 Free In Singapore

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Thursday, October 31st – Saturday, November 2nd

OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore

Prelims at 9:30am local (9:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)

SCM (25m)

Meet Central

Competition Schedule

Entries Book

Live Results

Just 2 days after breaking a massive British and Commonwealth record in the men’s 400m freestyle, Duncan Scott busted out another monster swim in the 200m freestyle here in Singapore.

Racing on the final day of competition, 27-year-old Scott crushed a time of 1:39.83 to top the podium, beating 4-time Olympic gold medalist Leon Marchand of France and 100m freestyle Olympic champion Pan Zhanle of China in the process.

Scott was the sole swimmer to split sub-49 on the front half, hitting 48.83 to lead the pack. He closed in 51.00 to put up a time over a second ahead when all was said and done.

Marchand settled for silver in 1:40.91 and Pan captured bronze in 1:41.59.

Scott’s time of 1:39.83 overwrote his own previous British standard of 1:40.25 logged during the 2020 International Swimming League (ISL) season meaning he’s the first-ever man from his nation to dip under the 1:40 barrier. That former performance also stood as the Commonwealth Record.

Scott’s New 1:39.83 British Record Scott’s Previous 1:40.25 British Record 48.83 48.71 51.00 51.54

Scott’s time this evening came within striking distance of the longstanding supersuited World Record of 1:39.37 Germany’s Paul Biedermann put on the books in 2009. His effort fell less than half a second away.

Scott now checks in as the 4th-swiftest performer in history and just the 4th man ever to clear the 1:40 barrier in this SCM 200 freestyle.

Top 5 Men’s SCM 200 Free Performers All-Time

Paul Biedermann (GER) – 1:39.37, 2009 Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 1:39.70, 2012 Hwang Sunwoo (KOR) – 1:39.72, 2020 Duncan Scott (GBR) – 1:39.83, 2024 Danila Izotov (RUS) – 1:40.08, 2009

MEN’S 200M FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 1:39.37 – Paul Biedermann , GER (2009)

, GER (2009) World Cup Record: 1:39.37 – Paul Biedermann , GER (2009)

, GER (2009) World Junior Record: 1:40.65 – Matthew Sates, RSA (2021)

RESULTS: