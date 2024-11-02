Noe Ponti Breaks World Record in the 50 Fly (Again) in Singapore

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Swissman Noe Ponti re-broke his own World Record in the 50 meter butterfly on Saturday in prelims at the Swimming World up. He touched in 21.50, which knocked .17 seconds off his own World Record setting time of 21.67 done in prelims in Shanghai, the first meet in this year’s three meet series.

In Shanghai, he was .01 seconds slower in finals in 21.68, which was still good enough for the win.

Ponti split 9.86/11.64 by 25 meters, improving on both halves of the race relative to his prior World Record, where he swam 9.95/11.72.

Top 5 Performers All-Time, Men’s 50 SCM Fly

Ponti entered the Singapore stop, the final stop of the series, in 2nd place in the overall points standing behind France’s Leon Marchand. A World Record in the 200 IM for Marchand would make him hard for Ponti to catch, but one for Ponti here would help him cement the runner-up finish.

Another win in the 50 fly would also give Ponti a second “crown” for sweeping the 50 fly at all three stops. He has already won a crown, and the $10,000 bonus that goes with it, in the 100 fly, and now adds another $10,000 bonus for a second World Record. That puts him on track to win more than $140,000 in prize money for this year’s series.

The second qualifier in the 50 fly is Nyls Korstanje of the Netherlands in 21.97, which is just .01 seconds shy of his own Dutch Record. He has been Ponti’s foil in the sprint butterflies throughout the weekend.