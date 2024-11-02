2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Series – Singapore: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

t2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Thursday, October 31st – Saturday, November 2nd

OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore

Prelimst at 9:30am local (9:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)

SCM (25m)

Day three of the final stop of the 2024 World Cup series is upon us.

Records have been shattered throughout the first two days, as athletes have begun to claim their triple crowns. Last night, French superstar Leon Marchand took his 3rd consecutive World Cup win in the 200 IM, touting a 1:48.88 and taking down Ryan Lochte‘s record of 1:49.63.

Regan Smith returned to lower her own 100 backstroke world record that she set in Incheon. Smith clocked in at 54.27, shaving 0.14 off her previous time. Shortly after, Kate Douglass slammed into the 1st in the 50 fly, boasting a new American Record of 24.42.

As the final day of the competition begins, fans can expect Smith to shoot for the World Cup record in the 200 backstroke. She currently sits at 1:59.60, just 0.25 seconds off Daryna Zevina‘s World Cup record from 2016. Current World Junior record holder Yiting Yu will return to swim the 200 IM, as Tzen Wei Tong aims to take down Noe Ponti‘s 50 fly World that he set at the World Cup’s first stop in Shanghai, just 0.9 seconds ahead of Teong’s seed time.

Refresh this post often to keep up with results as we cover each race live.

