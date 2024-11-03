$180,000 in ‘Crowns’ Bonuses Awarded at 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Thursday, October 31st – Saturday, November 2nd

OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore

Prelims at 9:30am local (9:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)

SCM (25m)

There were 18 ‘crowns’ winners in the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup, awarding an extra $180,000 in prize money to 10 swimmers.

That’s a decrease from the 20 crowns awarded to 11 swimmers at last year’s series, which earned $200,000.

With 32 events (combining the 800/1500 free, which alternate meets) on the schedule, that means 56.25% of events had one swimmer sweep the gold medals at all three of this year’s stops.

TRIPLE CROWN WINNERS – WOMEN

*New World Cup Record (at the time)

**New World Record (at the time)

TRIPLE CROWN WINNERS – MEN

*New World Cup Record (at the time)

**New World Record (at the time)

Swimmers Who Got Faster At Each Stop

Singapore Spoilers

There were four swimmers who had bids at triple crowns spoiled in Singapore. None of those swimmers swam poorly in their bids: in fact, two of them had their fastest time of the series: Harvey in the 400 IM and Haughey in the 100 free.

In the case of the 400 IM, it was Katie Grimes, the American teen who didn’t race at the first two stops, who joined the party to upend the order.

