Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

$180,000 in ‘Crowns’ Bonuses Awarded at 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

There were 18 ‘crowns’ winners in the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup, awarding an extra $180,000 in prize money to 10 swimmers.

That’s a decrease from the 20 crowns awarded to 11 swimmers at last year’s series, which earned $200,000.

With 32 events (combining the 800/1500 free, which alternate meets) on the schedule, that means 56.25% of events had one swimmer sweep the gold medals at all three of this year’s stops.

TRIPLE CROWN WINNERS – WOMEN

Swimmer Nation Event Shanghai Incheon Singapore
Kasia Wasick Poland 50 free 23.87 23.51 23.23
Siobhan Haughey Hong Kong 200 free 1:51.46 1:51.02 1:51.80
Regan Smith USA 100 back 54.89* 54.41** 54.27**
Regan Smith USA 200 back 2:00.42 1:59.60 1:58.83**
Tang Qianting China 50 breast 28.76 29.03 28.87
Tang Qianting China 100 breast 1:02.53 1:02.82 1:03.10
Kate Douglass USA 200 breast 2:15.96 2:14.16** 2:12.72**
Kate Douglass USA 50 fly 24.54 24.73 24.42
Kate Douglass USA 100 IM 56.99 56.97 56.57

*New World Cup Record (at the time)
**New World Record (at the time)

TRIPLE CROWN WINNERS – MEN

Swimmer Nation Event Shanghai Incheon Singapore
Duncan Scott Great Britain 200 free 1:40.92 1:40.29 1:39.83
Pieter Coetze South Africa 100 back 49.35 49.93 49.36
Pieter Coetze South Africa 200 back 1:49.12 1:50.05 1:49.88
Qin Haiyang China 50 breast 25.38 25.76 25.47
Noe Ponti Switzerland 50 fly 21.68 21.76 21.64
Noe Ponti Switzerland 100 fly 48.40* 48.81 48.60
Leon Marchand France 100 IM 50.65 51.00 49.92*
Leon Marchand France 200 IM 1:50.30* 1:50.91 1:48.88**
Leon Marchand France 400 IM 4:00.03 3:58.30 3:58.45

*New World Cup Record (at the time)
**New World Record (at the time)

Swimmers Who Got Faster At Each Stop

Singapore Spoilers

There were four swimmers who had bids at triple crowns spoiled in Singapore. None of those swimmers swam poorly in their bids: in fact, two of them had their fastest time of the series: Harvey in the 400 IM and Haughey in the 100 free.

In the case of the 400 IM, it was Katie Grimes, the American teen who didn’t race at the first two stops, who joined the party to upend the order.

Triple Crown Candidate Event Singapore Time Spoiler Spoiler’s Time
Siobhan Haughey 100 free 51.56 Kate Douglass 50.82
Laura Lahtinen 100 fly 55.96 Louise Hansson 55.46
Mary-Sophie Harvey 400 IM 4:25.33 Katie Grimes 4:24.19
Trenton Julian 200 fly 1:51.68 Chad Le Clos 1:50.42

See a full prize money breakdown from the series as a whole here.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!