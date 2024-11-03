$180,000 in ‘Crowns’ Bonuses Awarded at 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE
- Thursday, October 31st – Saturday, November 2nd
- OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore
- Prelims at 9:30am local (9:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)
- SCM (25m)
There were 18 ‘crowns’ winners in the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup, awarding an extra $180,000 in prize money to 10 swimmers.
That’s a decrease from the 20 crowns awarded to 11 swimmers at last year’s series, which earned $200,000.
With 32 events (combining the 800/1500 free, which alternate meets) on the schedule, that means 56.25% of events had one swimmer sweep the gold medals at all three of this year’s stops.
TRIPLE CROWN WINNERS – WOMEN
|Swimmer
|Nation
|Event
|Shanghai
|Incheon
|Singapore
|Kasia Wasick
|Poland
|50 free
|23.87
|23.51
|23.23
|Siobhan Haughey
|Hong Kong
|200 free
|1:51.46
|1:51.02
|1:51.80
|Regan Smith
|USA
|100 back
|54.89*
|54.41**
|54.27**
|Regan Smith
|USA
|200 back
|2:00.42
|1:59.60
|1:58.83**
|Tang Qianting
|China
|50 breast
|28.76
|29.03
|28.87
|Tang Qianting
|China
|100 breast
|1:02.53
|1:02.82
|1:03.10
|Kate Douglass
|USA
|200 breast
|2:15.96
|2:14.16**
|2:12.72**
|Kate Douglass
|USA
|50 fly
|24.54
|24.73
|24.42
|Kate Douglass
|USA
|100 IM
|56.99
|56.97
|56.57
*New World Cup Record (at the time)
**New World Record (at the time)
TRIPLE CROWN WINNERS – MEN
|Swimmer
|Nation
|Event
|Shanghai
|Incheon
|Singapore
|Duncan Scott
|Great Britain
|200 free
|1:40.92
|1:40.29
|1:39.83
|Pieter Coetze
|South Africa
|100 back
|49.35
|49.93
|49.36
|Pieter Coetze
|South Africa
|200 back
|1:49.12
|1:50.05
|1:49.88
|Qin Haiyang
|China
|50 breast
|25.38
|25.76
|25.47
|Noe Ponti
|Switzerland
|50 fly
|21.68
|21.76
|21.64
|Noe Ponti
|Switzerland
|100 fly
|48.40*
|48.81
|48.60
|Leon Marchand
|France
|100 IM
|50.65
|51.00
|49.92*
|Leon Marchand
|France
|200 IM
|1:50.30*
|1:50.91
|1:48.88**
|Leon Marchand
|France
|400 IM
|4:00.03
|3:58.30
|3:58.45
*New World Cup Record (at the time)
**New World Record (at the time)
Swimmers Who Got Faster At Each Stop
- Kasia Wasick – 50 free
- Regan Smith – 100 back
- Regan Smith – 200 back
- Kate Douglass – 200 breast
- Kate Douglass – 100 IM
- Duncan Scott – 200 free
Singapore Spoilers
There were four swimmers who had bids at triple crowns spoiled in Singapore. None of those swimmers swam poorly in their bids: in fact, two of them had their fastest time of the series: Harvey in the 400 IM and Haughey in the 100 free.
In the case of the 400 IM, it was Katie Grimes, the American teen who didn’t race at the first two stops, who joined the party to upend the order.
|Triple Crown Candidate
|Event
|Singapore Time
|Spoiler
|Spoiler’s Time
|Siobhan Haughey
|100 free
|51.56
|Kate Douglass
|50.82
|Laura Lahtinen
|100 fly
|55.96
|Louise Hansson
|55.46
|Mary-Sophie Harvey
|400 IM
|4:25.33
|Katie Grimes
|4:24.19
|Trenton Julian
|200 fly
|1:51.68
|Chad Le Clos
|1:50.42
See a full prize money breakdown from the series as a whole here.