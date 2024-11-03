Harvard Women Move to 2-0 On The Season As The Crimson Win All But 2 Events Vs. Boston College

Harvard (W) vs. Boston College (W)

Nov. 2, 2024

Nov. 2, 2024 Cambridge, Massachusetts

Cambridge, Massachusetts 25 Yards (SCY)

25 Yards (SCY) Live Results on Meet Mobile: (Harvard Women Vs. BC Women)

Watch Live: ESPN+ Network starting at 2:00 pm ET

Watch Live: ESPN+ Network starting at 2:00 pm ET Final Score: Harvard 213, Boston College 87

After securing a win against Brown yesterday, 164-136, in their season opener, the Crimson Women will return to action at the Blodgett Pool to race Boston College for their Breast Cancer Awareness meet. While the Crimson have defeated the Eagles on 11 consecutive occasions, the in-state rivals have not raced one another since December of 1999.

This dual meet will consist of solely traditional events, and feature both 3 meter and 1 meter diving.

RECAP

Harvard kicked off their home opener by going 1-2 in the 200 medley relay. Molly Hamlin, Aleksandra Denisenko, Isabella Alas, and Sydney Lu combined for a 1:43.39, while the Crimson’s ‘B’ relay finished second in 1:45.53. At their meet against Brown yesterday, that same quartet from their ‘A’ relay swam a 1:42.62. Boston College’s ‘A’ relay, consisting of Samantha Smith (27.39), Liza Murtagh (29.96), Stefanie Burgess (26.48), and Lizzie Oliphant (24.13) took third in 1:47.96.

Sophomore Alexandra Bastone from Harvard backed up her win against Brown yesterday with a victory in the 1000 free, swimming a 10:00.62 to clear the field by over 20 seconds. At the Ivy League Championships this past year, Bastone had an impressive showing, as she took home bronze in both the 500 free and 400 IM.

The Crimson continued to roll in the 200 free, with senior Molly Hamlin taking the win in 1:51.61 and freshman Kenzie Padilla following closely behind in 1:52.15. BC’s Lauren Lee, a freshman, took third in 1:52.49.

Sydney Lu of Harvard went on to win the 200 fly in 2:03.12, though not without BC’s Samantha Smith challenging her for the victory. While Lu got out to a faster start, opening in 58.60, she closed in 1:04.52; Smith on the other hand, split 59.92/1:03.44 to inch up on Lu during the final 50 yards. Smith ultimately ran out of room however, and Lu avoided the upset, winning in 2:03.12 compared to Smith’s 2:03.36.

The 100 free saw Molly Hamlin secure yet another win, splitting 25.01/26.65 for a 51.66. Padilla and Lee returned to the podium as well, although the two flipped positions this time around, with Lee beating out Padilla, 51.89 to 52.26, for second.

Samantha Smith broke Harvard’s 9 event win streak by way of her win in the 200 back, clocking a 2:00.91. The 1000 free champ from earlier in the session, Alexandra Bastone, took second in 2:02.01.

BC saw their second win come from senior Megan Kramer, who won the 500 free in 5:04.28. Kramer, who took second to Bastone in the 1000 free, won comfortably ahead of Harvard’s Kaylee McDonald, who took second in 5:05.53.

In the 1 meter diving, Elizabeth Miclau of Harvard secured her second win of the day. With a final score of 296.33, she lead the Crimson to a 1-7 finish.

The 200 free relay wrapped up the meet, and featured another Harvard 1-2. Lu (24.05), Mandy Brenner (23.99), Hamlin (23.88), and Blythe Wieclawek (23.24) teamed up for a time of 1:35.16, while Crimson’s B relay was just over a second behind, in 1:36.38.

This meet marks Boston College’s third competition since their team suspension in 2023 and also their third under the leadership of new head coach, five-time Olympian Dara Torres. Torres, who excelled as a sprint freestyler, looks to rebuild a team that has historically finished near the bottom of the ACC but was on the rise in the years leading up to the suspension. Despite clinching victories in only two events, Boston College had several highlights, especially in freestyle—a continuation of their momentum from their season opener against UMass, where they swept all the contested freestyle races. Key performances from seniors Samantha Smith and Megan Kramer, alongside emerging freshman talent Lauren Lee, who secured third place in the 200 free and second in both the 50 and 100 free, signal a promising season for the Eagles. Other event winners:

UP NEXT: Harvard will return to action on November 15th at a tri-meet against Cornell and Dartmouth. The meet, which takes place at Cornell in Ithaca, will span across 2 days. Day 1 will begin at 3pm ET, while Day 2 will start at 2pm ET. It will also serve as the Harvard Men’s season opener.

The Eagles will also head to New York for their next meet, which is against Fordham on November 8th, starting at 3pm ET.