Arizona State vs. Cal vs. Stanford Day 2 – Live Results

ARIZONA STATE VS. CAL VS. STANFORD
- November 7-8, 2024
- Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Results on Meet Mobile: “ASU vs. CAL vs. Stanford”
- Team rankings:
- Men: #2 Cal, #7 Arizona State (and rising), #8 Stanford
- Women: #3 Stanford, #8 Cal, NR Arizona State
Arizona State, Cal, and Stanford duked it out in the water last night on day one of the tri-meet event. Reigning NCAA Champion Arizona State continued its dominance as the Sun Devils’ men’s team swept the meet. Their sprinting team won every event besides the 100 free, where Cal’s Jack Alexy out-touched Jonny Kulow by 0.2 seconds. Liam Custer collected the Stanford men’s only win, racing into the wall in the 1000 free at 8:49.08. The time was over two seconds faster than his previous best.
The Stanford women took the victory on day one after winning 7 of the 9 swimming events of the day. Sophomore Caroline Bricker finished 1st in both the 200 fly and 400 IM, Kayla Wilson took the victory in the 200 free, and Aurora Roghair won the 1000 free.
Follow along today as we report live on the day 2 results to see if the Arizona State men and Stanford women can continue to hold their lead, or if other the other teams will make a fighting comeback.
47.3 for Grant and 47.7 for MA
MA just got beat by grant house in the 100 IM.
He just did 4k, the boy needs a rest!
With some really quick times
What time does it start?
Sydney Asher, please include Michael Andrew’s exhibition swims in the live results if you can, please!
MICHAEL ANDREW IS RACING TODAY
LETS GO
I LOVE MICHAEL ANDREW MY IDOL
Michael Andrew announced that he is doing the 100IM and 50 free exhibition this morning. I know he JUST started training with Coach Herb, but I’m excited non-the-less!
I wouldn’t be surprised if he was better within two practices.
What has he learned from the last 5 years? Technique wise his father seems to play around with his stroke more than beginning with an objective in mind- I’m sure Herbie has already started to brainstorm what could help Michael most based off his experience- being real every top level swim coach must have been thinking through “what would I do if Michael Andrew fell into my program” since he was in Kansas.
No – it has never crossed my mind what I would do with MA.
any live stream?
This is swimming, you think we’re trying to grow the sport here?
Feel like Buttstroke Swimming sometimes is at ASU meets
Sadly no, just meet mobile