Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Arizona State vs. Cal vs. Stanford Day 2 – Live Results

Comments: 14
by Sydney Asher 14

November 08th, 2024 ACC, Big 12, College, News

ARIZONA STATE VS. CAL VS. STANFORD

  • November 7-8, 2024
  • Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona
  • Short Course Yards (25 yards)
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “ASU vs. CAL vs. Stanford”
  • Team rankings:
    • Men: #2 Cal, #7 Arizona State (and rising), #8 Stanford
    • Women: #3 Stanford, #8 Cal, NR Arizona State

Arizona State, Cal, and Stanford duked it out in the water last night on day one of the tri-meet event. Reigning NCAA Champion Arizona State continued its dominance as the Sun Devils’ men’s team swept the meet. Their sprinting team won every event besides the 100 free, where Cal’s Jack Alexy out-touched Jonny Kulow by 0.2 seconds. Liam Custer collected the Stanford men’s only win, racing into the wall in the 1000 free at 8:49.08. The time was over two seconds faster than his previous best.

The Stanford women took the victory on day one after winning 7 of the 9 swimming events of the day. Sophomore Caroline Bricker finished 1st in both the 200 fly and 400 IM, Kayla Wilson took the victory in the 200 free, and Aurora Roghair won the 1000 free.

Follow along today as we report live on the day 2 results to see if the Arizona State men and Stanford women can continue to hold their lead, or if other the other teams will make a fighting comeback.

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE RELAY

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE RELAY

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

MEN’S 50 FREE

WOMEN’S 500 FREE

MEN’S 500 FREE

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

MEN’S 100 FLY

WOMEN’S 200 IM

MEN’S 200 IM

In This Story

14
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

14 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
bobthebuilderrocks
23 minutes ago

47.3 for Grant and 47.7 for MA

2
0
Reply
BR32
29 minutes ago

MA just got beat by grant house in the 100 IM.

3
0
Reply
Supafly23
Reply to  BR32
16 minutes ago

He just did 4k, the boy needs a rest!

4
0
Reply
Swimcloud
Reply to  BR32
15 minutes ago

With some really quick times

0
0
Reply
Spieker Pool Lap Swimmer
42 minutes ago

What time does it start?

3
0
Reply
Long Strokes
45 minutes ago

Sydney Asher, please include Michael Andrew’s exhibition swims in the live results if you can, please!

2
0
Reply
RealCrocker5040
1 hour ago

MICHAEL ANDREW IS RACING TODAY

LETS GO

I LOVE MICHAEL ANDREW MY IDOL

12
-2
Reply
Long Strokes
1 hour ago

Michael Andrew announced that he is doing the 100IM and 50 free exhibition this morning. I know he JUST started training with Coach Herb, but I’m excited non-the-less!

13
0
Reply
PACFAN
Reply to  Long Strokes
1 hour ago

I wouldn’t be surprised if he was better within two practices.

What has he learned from the last 5 years? Technique wise his father seems to play around with his stroke more than beginning with an objective in mind- I’m sure Herbie has already started to brainstorm what could help Michael most based off his experience- being real every top level swim coach must have been thinking through “what would I do if Michael Andrew fell into my program” since he was in Kansas.

11
0
Reply
Freddie
Reply to  PACFAN
14 minutes ago

No – it has never crossed my mind what I would do with MA.

0
0
Reply
Joe
1 hour ago

any live stream?

8
0
Reply
Grant Drukker
Reply to  Joe
48 minutes ago

This is swimming, you think we’re trying to grow the sport here?

7
-1
Reply
Joe
Reply to  Grant Drukker
3 minutes ago

Feel like Buttstroke Swimming sometimes is at ASU meets

0
0
Reply
Sydney Asher
Author
Reply to  Joe
44 minutes ago

Sadly no, just meet mobile

4
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!