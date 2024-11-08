Arizona State vs. Cal vs. Stanford Day 2 – Live Results

ARIZONA STATE VS. CAL VS. STANFORD

November 7-8, 2024

Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “ASU vs. CAL vs. Stanford”

Team rankings: Men: #2 Cal, #7 Arizona State (and rising), #8 Stanford Women: #3 Stanford, #8 Cal, NR Arizona State



Arizona State, Cal, and Stanford duked it out in the water last night on day one of the tri-meet event. Reigning NCAA Champion Arizona State continued its dominance as the Sun Devils’ men’s team swept the meet. Their sprinting team won every event besides the 100 free, where Cal’s Jack Alexy out-touched Jonny Kulow by 0.2 seconds. Liam Custer collected the Stanford men’s only win, racing into the wall in the 1000 free at 8:49.08. The time was over two seconds faster than his previous best.

The Stanford women took the victory on day one after winning 7 of the 9 swimming events of the day. Sophomore Caroline Bricker finished 1st in both the 200 fly and 400 IM, Kayla Wilson took the victory in the 200 free, and Aurora Roghair won the 1000 free.

Follow along today as we report live on the day 2 results to see if the Arizona State men and Stanford women can continue to hold their lead, or if other the other teams will make a fighting comeback.

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE RELAY

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE RELAY

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

MEN’S 50 FREE

WOMEN’S 500 FREE

MEN’S 500 FREE

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

MEN’S 100 FLY

WOMEN’S 200 IM

MEN’S 200 IM