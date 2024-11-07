2024 Florida HS 4A Roundup: Regions Highlights and State Qualifiers

2024 FHSAA 4A REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS

The top swimmers from Florida high school’s Class 4A districts meets competed in four region meets to decide who will race in the upcoming state championship. Windermere High School swept Region 2, as 35 swimmers qualified to compete in the state meet.

While Oviedo High School didn’t win their region, the team still produced the most number of swimmers qualified to compete in the state meet. A total of 53 will represent Oviedo, while 52 swimmers from Creekside High School will move on to state as well.

FHSAA CLASS 4A REGION CHAMPIONS

Region 1: Creekside High School girls, Winter Park High School boys

Region 2: Windermere High School girls and boys

Region 3: Riverview Sarasota girls and boys

Region 4: Cypress Bay High School girls, G Holmes Braddock Senior High boys

CLASS 4A REGION HIGHLIGHTS

Girls

It was a tight race between Creekside and Oviedo girls in Region 1, but Creekside came out on top by just 23 points. Senior Mallory LaPointe of Creekside sprinted to a new best time of 1:55.44 in the 200 free, landing her 2nd behind Winter Park junior JB Kodera. LaPointe’s time was .02 seconds faster than what she swam at the district championships last month. She gained nearly two seconds in the 500 free between the district and region meet, putting her in 10th. LaPointe will compete at the state meet alongside her sister Mikayla LaPointe who is a freshman. Mikayla finished 3rd in the 200 IM at 2:11.79, 2.25 seconds slower than her district time. She swam the breaststroke leg of her team’s 200 medley relay, helping them take first just .06 seconds ahead of runner-up Winter Park.

Danielle Giddens of Oviedo was a two-time finalist in Region 1. Her 50 free of 24.04 was a new best time, placing her 2nd behind Lake Brantley sophomore Hana Sungail. Her 100 free time of 52.07 was also a personal best, finishing her in 3rd. Giddens will go on to compete at the state meet.

Windermere High School swept the girls’ teams in Region 2, finishing 176.5 points ahead. Windermere took 1st in every single event, finishing with a whopping 11 gold medals. University of South Carolina recruit Maddie Reynolds stole 1st in the 100 back at 56.72 and touched 2nd in the 100 free at 51.40. Sophomore Rylee Erisman took gold in the 100 free, finishing at 49.99, the only swimmer under 50.00. The sprinter also finished 1st in the 50 free at 22.87, 0.44 seconds faster than her district time. Harvard University recruit Carolina Daher put out a new personal best time in both of her events, finishing 1st in the 200 free at 1:47.14 and 1st in the 100 breast at 1:03.41. Sophomore Lilliana Kristolic swam a new personal best of 55.90 in the 100 fly, landing her in 1st. Her 500 free time of 4:56.95 also put her in 1st, over 10 seconds ahead of the rest of the heat. The team’s 200 free, 400 free, and 200 medley relays all finished 1st.

University of Texas recruit Brynn Lavigueur claimed four golds for Riverview High School in Region 3 after taking three golds at the district championship. The junior swam a new personal best 200 IM time of 2:02.64, landing her 1st ahead of senior Riley Leach. Lavigueur took 1st in the 100 back, and helped her 200 free and 400 free relays claim victory. As a sophomore, Lavigueur took 2nd in the 100 back and 3rd in the 200 IM at the state meet. With two more state meets to go before competing at a collegiate level, Lavigueur has a good shot at claiming the state title.

Riverview junior and Harvard recruit Clare Custer swept the distance events in Region 3. She raced a new best time of 4:49.19 in the 500 free, 14.7 seconds faster than her 500 time at districts. Custer also took 1st in the 200 free at 1:51.20, out-touching teammate Jessica Robie by .34 seconds.

West Broward High freshman Laila Harran had a notable first region meeting. She finished 1st in the 50 free at 23.97, making her the only girl in the event to swim under 24.00. She also took 1st in the 100 free at 51.37, over a second faster than her district time. Harran placed 1st in both events at the District 11 Championship. With it being only her first year in high school, Harran has earned a spot on the names to watch list as she continues training.

Florida State University recruit Sofia Jorge was a two-time finalist at the Region 4 meet. The junior raced to 1st in the 200 free at 1:53.04, and touched 2nd in the 100 fly at 56.68. As a sophomore, Jorge took 5th in the 100 fly and 7th in the 200 free at the state meet. She also raced in her freshman year state meet, finishing 3rd in the 100 fly and 7th in the 50 free.

Boys

Winter Park boys took victory in Region 1, as junior Ian Heysen Ricci claimed three golds and one silver for the team. Ricci put out a new best 200 IM time of 1:48.51, 3.15 seconds faster than the time he swam at districts. He took gold in the 200 IM along with his 100 breast. He swam the breaststroke leg on his team’s 200 medley relay, helping them take 1st, and anchored the 400 free relay to finish 2nd. As a sophomore, Ricci finished 5th in the 200 IM and 4th in the 100 breast at the state meet. His times this year already make him a dangerous competitor to take the titles.

Junior Danny Garcia won over half of the medals that Lake Brantley collected to finish 5th overall in District 1. Garcia finished 2nd in the 50 free, racing out at a new best time of 21.45. He placed 1st in the 100 free at 46.89, out-touching Creekside swimmer Jarrid Dame by less than a second. Garcia anchored the 200 free relay helping the team touch 1st, and brought his 200 medley relay to 2nd. Garcia has qualified for his third state meet.

Windermere also swept the boys’ teams in Region 2. Senior Walter Kueffer broke a new PR in the 50 free of 20.38, taking 1st. He also finished 1st in the 100 free at 45.03. Kueffer won state in the 50 free last year, and is on track to defend his title again this year. University of California recruit Ryan Erisman collected two golds at the meet, finishing 1st in the 200 free at 1:40.19 and 1st in the 500 free at 4:31.41. Senior Roberto Zarate touched 1st in the 100 fly at 49.37, and took 2nd in the 200 free at 1:41.41 behind Erisman. The team’s 400 free and 200 free relays both took 1st, and the 200 medley finished 2nd.

Santaluces High School swimmer Jacob Wagner finished 1st in the 100 breast in Region 2, touching in a new personal best time of 58.99, 3.25 seconds faster than his district time. Wagner is one of two swimmers from Santaluces to move on to state. The other is his sister Lydia Wagner who finished 3rd in the 200 IM and 100 breast.

Riverview senior David Melnychuk boasted a new best 100 back time of 48.98, landing him 1st as the only boy to swim under 50.00. He also swam to 1st in the 200 free at 1:40.70, 0.74 seconds faster than his time at districts. Melnychuk finished 6th in the 100 back at last year’s state meet. His current best 100 back time would have placed him 3rd. As Melnychuk has dropped nearly two seconds in the past year, he has a shot to fight for the title.

Missouri State University recruit Peter Wendol took gold in the 100 breast, touching in 57.44. His 200 IM time of 1:52.70 landed him 3rd ahead of Jackson Irwin. The Palm Harbor senior has competed in the state meet since his sophomore year. As a sophomore he took 14th in the 100 breast and 17th in the 200 IM, and he rose to 10th in the 200 IM and 13th in the 100 breast last year.

George Gonzalez and Anthony Pineiro helped bring G Holmes Braddock Sr High School to victory, finishing with four gold medals each. Gonzalez touched 1st in the 50 free at 21.22 and 1st in the 100 free at 45.22, out-touching runner-up Andreas Da Silva by only 0.73. Pineiro swam to 1st in the 100 fly at 48.96 and also touched 1st in the 100 back at 48.69. Pineiro and Gonzalez swam alongside each other in the 400 free for another gold, as Gonzalez brought the 200 medley relay to 1st and Pineiro helped the 200 free relay touch 1st.