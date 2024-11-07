Maximus Williamson Nears PBs, Ethan Zhou Hits #17 All-Time 13-14 200 BR At LAC Fall Classic

2024 LAC Fall Classic

November 1-3, 2024

Justin, Texas

SCY (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile “LAC Fall Classic”

Lakeside Aquatic Club teammates Maximus Williamson and Ethan Zhou highlighted the action at the LAC Fall Classic last weekend, as clubs primarily in the North Texas LSC converged at the NISD Natatorium in Justin, Texas.

Williamson, the six-time World Junior champion and multi-event NAG record holder, won six of the seven events he raced, nearing his lifetime best in a few of them.

Williamson came closest to his personal best in the 50 free, clocking 19.53 to take over the #1 spot in the boys’ 17-18 age group this season. His PB sits at 19.45, set this past February at the UIL 6A State Championships.

The 18-year-old also claimed the top spot in the 17-18 age group this season in the 100 free, touching in 42.68, just over eight-tenths shy of his best time (41.84).

The Virginia commit also came within striking distance of his PB in the 100 breast, clocking 55.21 compared to his best of 54.98, while in the 100 back, he went 47.04 after setting a best of 46.29 last season.

Williamson also posted a quick time of 1:43.94 in the 200 IM, good for #2 this season for 17-18s, and he also went 3:51.49 in the 400 IM (#6 this season) and 1:46.97 in the 200 fly (#8 this season). His personal best times stand at 1:44.84 in the 200 fly, 1:40.81 in the 200 IM, and 3:39.83 in the 400 IM.

Zhou, 14, showed impressive form by notching lifetime bests in all three events he contested, rising up the all-time age group rankings in the breaststroke races.

In the 200 breast, Zhou produced a time of 2:02.14, knocking more than two seconds off his previous best time (2:04.80) to rank 17th all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group. He also went 56.95 in the 100 breast, lowering his previous PB of 57.18 and moving to #41 in age group history.

He added a 1:55.11 showing in the 200 IM, which ranks 3rd in the 13-14 age group this season (both his breaststroke times rank 2nd to Wilson York).

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS