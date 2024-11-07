Fluidra Race Video of the Week: Regan Smith Breaks Kaylee McKeown’s World Record In 200 Back

Regan Smith closed out her standout 2024 World Cup campaign with a bang last Saturday, setting a new world record in the women’s 200 backstroke (SCM) at the third and final stop of the series in Singapore.

The 22-year-old, who broke the 100 back record for the second time in as many weeks one day prior, put up a time of 1:58.83 to take down rival Kaylee McKeown‘s mark of 1:58.94 set in November 2020.

One week earlier in Incheon, Smith broke 2:00 for the first time in 1:59.60, lowering Missy Franklin‘s 13-year-old American Record of 2:00.03.

Relative to both her previous best time and McKeown’s old world record, Smith was out much faster through the 100-meter mark, flipping more than four-tenths under world record pace in 58.18 before holding strong down the stretch.

Split Comparison

Smith, Incheon Smith, Singapore McKeown, 2020 28.41 27.89 28.40 30.61 30.29 30.19 30.38 30.29 30.41 30.20 30.36 29.94 1:59.60 1:58.83 1:58.94

Belarusian Anastasiya Shkurdai was a distant runner-up to Smith in a time of 2:01.63, while Australian Iona Anderson rounded out the podium in 2:01.98.

Race Video:

Smith swept the backstroke events in Singapore, also claiming the 50 back (25.48) and re-lowering her world record in the 100 back (54.27). She went on to finish 2nd overall in the series point standings, just behind American teammate Kate Douglass, having won nine races over the course of the three meets, including a pair of Triple Crowns in the 100 and 200 back.

The performances ultimately earned Smith $152,000 (USD) in earnings for the series.

ABOUT FLUIDRA

At Fluidra, our mission is to create the perfect pool experience for all aquatic enthusiasts, from recreational swimmers to competitive athletes. We believe the perfect race starts with the perfect pool, which is why we provide superior, high-performance equipment and accessories. Whether for racing or relaxation, our leading brands — including S.R. Smith, Jandy, and Polaris and more — ensure an optimal aquatic environment, enhancing every swim experience.

SOCIAL

LINKEDIN: @Fluidra North America

FACEBOOK: @Fluidra North America

YOUTUBE: @FluidraNorthAmerica

INSTAGRAM @jandypool

FACEBOOK: @srsmithpools

INSTAGRAM: @srsmithpools

YOUTUBE: @srsmith

Fluidra is a SwimSwam Partner.