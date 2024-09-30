Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hubert Kos Swims 47.33 100 Yard IM To Clinch Win At Texas Men’s Pentathlon

Comments: 7

Texas Men’s Pentathlon

The Longhorn men—and some of their pro group—dove in for an intrasquad pentathlon on Sept. 27 ahead of their Sam Kendricks Memorial Orange and White Meet on Oct. 3. Each swimmer swam a 50 of each stroke, then a 100 IM to total their overall time. Hubert Kos held the lead after the four 50s, then dropped a 47.33 100 IM to seal the win in an overall time of 2:12.99. Per SwimSwam’s records, Kos’ 100 IM is the fifth-fastest in history.

Fastest Verifiable Men’s 100-yard IM Times

  1. Shaine Casas, 46.33 (2020)
  2. Leon Marchand, 46.63 (2022)
  3. Matt Grevers, 47.06 (2016)
  4. Chris Staka, 47.23 (2020)
  5. Hubert Kos, 47.33 (2024)
  6. Michael Andrew, 47.34 (2018)
  7. Grant House, 47.42 (2022)
  8. Simon Burnett, 47.44 (2011)
  9. Michael Phelps, 47.47 (2016)

*verifying times for an unofficial event is difficult, so if you know of a swim we missed, please let us know in the comments.

Kos built up a lead in the pentathlon by swimming the fastest 50 butterfly and 50 backstroke times, hitting 20.35/20.89. He was the only swimmer sub-21 on the backstroke, with Texas pro Shaine Casas going 21.30. Casas, who owns the fastest 100 IM on record, also had the second-fastest 50 fly time, joining Kos sub-21 with a 20.73.

Nate Germonprez topped the field in the breaststroke, swimming a 24.12. His fellow sophomore Will Scholtz was second in 24.50, and Kos didn’t cede too much ground with a 24.76 for 3rd in the event.

Casas swam 19.53 to lead the way in the 50 freestyle, touching .13 seconds ahead of Kos. Freshman Garrett Gould swam 19.88 for 3rd. That time is faster than Gould’s registered personal best of 19.92, swum at YMCA Nationals in April.

Heading into the 100 IM, Kos had built a sizable lead over his competition with a quadrathlon time of 1:25.66. Germonprez was running second with a 1:27.23, just five hundredths ahead of Casas.

Kos was untouchable in the 100 IM and it powered him to first place in the penathlon with a final time of 2:12.99. He was the only one to break 48 seconds in the 100 IM, but several swimmers did crack the 49-second mark as Germonprez logged 48.02, Casas 48.26, and Rex Maurer 48.99. Germonprez’s 100 IM secured him second place (2:15.25). Casas and Carson Foster, Paris Olympians in the 200 IM, grabbed 3rd and 4th. Casas finished .29 seconds behind Germonprez (2:15.54) with Foster further back at 2:18.50.

Sophomore Will Modglin took 6th (2:18.99), sandwiched between newcomers to the Longhorns’ NCAA roster Maurer (2:18.81) and Ben Sampson (2:19.65). Maurer transferred from Stanford for his sophomore year, while Sampson is using his fifth year of eligibility with the Longhorns after winning multiple D2 national titles during his time at Colorado Mesa.

Camden Taylor (2:19.96), Gould (2:20.23), and Alec Filipovic (2:21.23) rounded out the top 10.

Watch the fastest heat of each event below, courtesy of Texas Men’s Swimming and Diving on YouTube. Videos by heat are available on their channel.

Pentathlon Top 10

Rank Swimmer 50 fly 50 back 50 breast 50 free 100 IM Overall Time
1 Hubert Kos 20.35 20.89 24.76 19.66 47.33 2:12.99
2 Nate Germonprez 21.23 21.54 24.12 20.34 48.02 2:15.25
3 Shaine Casas 20.73 21.30 25.72 19.53 48.26 2:15.54
4 Carson Foster 21.75 21.95 25.46 20.42 48.92 2:18.50
5 Rex Maurer 21.53 21.57 26.40 20.32 48.99 2:18.81
6 Will Modglin 21.53 21.44 26.43 20.20 49.39 2:18.99
7 Ben Sampson 21.82 21.71 25.85 20.57 49.70 2:19.65
8 Camden Taylor 21.69 22.85 25.49 20.13 49.80 2:19.96
9 Garrett Gould 21.08 21.96 26.52 19.88 50.79 2:20.23
10 Alec Filipovic 21.78 22.43 26.47 20.43 50.12 2:21.23

Race Videos – Fastest Heat

50 Fly

50 Back

50 Breast

50 Free

100 IM

In This Story

7
swimmer
29 minutes ago

looks like its gonna be a big year for Germonprez

3
0
cow from china
49 minutes ago

Casas swimming doplhin breast?

2
0
bobthebuilderrocks
59 minutes ago

Garrett Gould going 21.0 in the fly is verryyy interesting

3
0
USA
Reply to  bobthebuilderrocks
8 minutes ago

And a 19.8 50 free, which looks like a PB. Could definitely see him splitting an 18 and making his way on the relay

0
0
bobthebuilderrocks
1 hour ago

Wow, Kos and Germonprez beat out Casas and Foster. So many data points in this, so crazy

2
0
Dirtswimmer
1 hour ago

Glad to see that shaine is training under Bob at Texas. If Bob can't figure shaine out, no one can.

8
0
bobthebuilderrocks
Reply to  Dirtswimmer
1 hour ago

I was curious that Hubert beat him by as much as he did, but watching the 50 breast video, looks like Shaine's injured

5
0
