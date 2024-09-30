2026 Honorable Mention Sydney Schoeck Verbally Commits To Texas

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sydney Schoeck, an honorable mention on SwimSwam’s Way Too Early Recruit Rankings for the girls’ high school class of 2026, has announced her commitment to the Texas Longhorns. From Chesterfield, Missouri, Schoeck swims for the CSP Tideriders.

I’m humbled and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Texas. I want to say a big thank you to my amazing parents, friends and coaches for all of the endless support. Most of all I want to thank God for guiding me to this school. I’m so grateful for Coaches Carol, Mitch, and Chad for giving me this incredible opportunity. I can’t wait to be a longhorn and a part of @texaswsd HOOK EM!!🤘🤘

Schoeck swam at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, competing in the 200-meter backstroke and 400-meter IM. She didn’t swim best times in Indianapolis but finished 24th in the 400 IM and she a personal best of 4:47.39 later in the summer to win the event at NCSA Summer Championships. Her 200-meter back lifetime best is a 2:12.31, which she swam at March’s Columbia Speedo Sectionals to qualify for Trials.

In yards, Schoeck has developed as a classic IM swimmer, though we did note in the “Way Too Early” rankings that she also owns “intriguing” backstroke times that could improve after the drops she made in the long-course pool this summer. Her 200 IM time, swum in January 2023, currently ranks as the seventh fastest in her recruiting class.

Best Times (Yards):

400 IM: 4:15.06

200 IM: 2:00.08

100 back: 54.07

200 back: 1:57.50

200 free: 1:48.88

100 free: 51.13

50 free: 23.97

Schoeck is the Texas women’s first public verbal commitment for the high school class of 2026. The Longhorns have finished second at the Women’s NCAA Championships for the last three seasons.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

