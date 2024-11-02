2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Series – Singapore: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Thursday, October 31st – Saturday, November 2nd

OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore

Prelims at 9:30am local (9:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)

SCM (25m)

The 3rd and final day of the Singapore stop for the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup will be kicking off shortly at the OCBC Aquatic Centre. The first two days of the meet featured a ton of records, so more will surely come tonight.

The session will kick off with the fastest heat of the men’s 400 IM, which should be a phenomenal race. Italy’s Alberto Razzetti is the top seed, coming in with a 3:57.01. Sitting not too far off is France’s Leon Marchand, who is the 2nd seed with a 3:58.30. The World Cup Record sits at 3:57.25, which feels very attainable for either Razzetti or Marchand. More interestingly, the World Record is 3:54.81, and given that Marchand is the World Record holder in the LCM 400 IM, it seems quite possible he could make a run at that mark tonight.

The women’s 800 free will see the fastest heat swum tonight towards the beginning of the session. It should be a great race, as Americans Claire Weinstein and Katie Grimes (club teammates back in the US), Australia’s Moesha Johnson, and Japan’s Waka Kobori are in the mix.

Grimes will be back in action shortly after the 800, as she’s also racing the women’s 200 back tonight. She’ll be swimming next to fellow American Regan Smith, who led prelims this morning with a 2:02.95. Smith has been racing well throughout the World Cup, so keep an eye on her as she tries to break the American Record in the event.

American Kate Douglass was dominant in the women’s 100 free this morning in prelims, swimming a 51.59. She clocked the top time in the field by nearly 2 full seconds, setting her up nicely for tonight’s final.

In a loaded men’s 200 free final, Lithuanian Danas Rapsys will be the top seed after going 1:42.35 this morning in prelims. He doesn’t really have any breathing room, however, as the 8th seed in the event, Australia’s Edward Sommerville, was 1:43.88 this morning. The field also features superstar swimmers such as Leon Marchand (France), Duncan Scott (Great Britain), and Kieran Smith (USA).

MEN’S 400M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – TIMED FINAL

World Record: 3:54.81 – Daiya Seto , JPN (2o19)

, JPN (2o19) World Cup Record: 3:57.25 – Daiya Seto , JPN (2018)

, JPN (2018) World Junior Record: 3:56.47 – Ilia Borodin, RSF (2021)

RESULTS:

Leon Marchand earned the win in the men’s 400 IM to open the session tonight. The French phenom got out to an early lead over Italy’s Alberto Razzetti, hitting the 300m turn exactly 4 seconds ahead of Razzetti. Razzetti would close the gap on Marchand on the final 100m of the race, ending up touching 2nd by just over 2 seconds. For Marchand, the swim comes in just off his personal best of 3:58.30.

The Americans ended up with 3 swimmers in the top 8 in this timed finals event. They were led by Trenton Julian, who came in 3rd with a 4:04.46. Luke Ellis, whose 18th birthday is today, came in 6th with a 4:09.37, while 16-year-old Gabriel Manteufel finished 7th in 4:13.84.

WOMEN’S 800M FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

World Record: 7:57.42 – Katie Ledecky , USA (2022)

, USA (2022) World Cup Record: 7:57.42 – Katie Ledecky , USA (2022)

, USA (2022) World Junior Record: 7:59.44 – Jianjiahe Wang, CHN (2018)

RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 100M BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 54.05 – Margaret Mac Neil , CAN (2022)

, CAN (2022) World Cup Record: 54.78 – Margaret Mac Neil , CAN (2022)

, CAN (2022) World Junior Record: 55.39 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

RESULTS:

MEN’S 50M BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 21.67 – Noe Ponti , SUI (2024)

, SUI (2024) World Cup Record: 21.67 – Noe Ponti , SUI (2024)

, SUI (2024) World Junior Record: 22.28 – Ilya Kharun, CAN (2022)

RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 200M BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 1:58.94 – Kaylee McKeown , AUS (2020)

, AUS (2020) World Cup Record: 1:59.35 – Daryna Zevina , UKR (2016)

, UKR (2016) World Junior Record: 2:00.03 – Missy Franklin, USA (2011)

RESULTS:

MEN’S 100M BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 48.33 – Coleman Stewart , USA (2021)

, USA (2021) World Cup Record: 48.84 – Shaine Casas , USA (2022)

, USA (2022) World Junior Record: 48.90 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2017)

RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 50M BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 28.37 – Ruta Meilutyte , LTU (2022)

, LTU (2022) World Cup Record: 28.56 – Alia Atkinson , JAM (2018)

, JAM (2018) World Junior Record: 28.81 – Benedetta Pilato, ITA (2020)

RESULTS:

MEN’S 200M BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 2:00.16 – Kirill Prigoda , RUS (2018)

, RUS (2018) World Cup Record: 2:00.48 – Daniel Gyurta , HUN (2014)

, HUN (2014) World Junior Record: 2:03.23 – Akihiro Yamaguchi, JPN (2012)

RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 100M FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 50.25 – Cate Campbell , AUS (2017)

, AUS (2017) World Cup Record: 50.58 – Sarah Sjoestroem , SWE (2017)/ Emma McKeon , AUS (2021)

, SWE (2017)/ , AUS (2021) World Junior Record: 51.45 – Kayla Sanchez, CAN (2018)

RESULTS:

MEN’S 200M FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 1:39.37 – Paul Biedermann , GER (2009)

, GER (2009) World Cup Record: 1:39.37 – Paul Biedermann , GER (2009)

, GER (2009) World Junior Record: 1:40.65 – Matthew Sates, RSA (2021)

RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 200M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

World Record: 2:01.86 – Katinka Hosszu , HUN (2014)

, HUN (2014) World Cup Record: 2:02.13 – Katinka Hosszu , HUN (2014)

, HUN (2014) World Junior Record: 2:04.48 – Yiting Yu, CHN (2021)

RESULTS: