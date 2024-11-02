Regan Smith Breaks Kaylee McKeowns World Record in the 200 Backstroke

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

In the latest salvo in the virtual World Record tug-of-war between American Regan Smith and Australian Kaylee McKeown, Smith finished her World Cup romp on Saturday with a 1:58.83, shaving .11 seconds off McKeown’s mark in the 200 meter backstroke.

The record is Smith’s third of this World Cup series after dropping the 100 back record in both Incheon last week and Singapore this week.

World Record Split Comparisons

Regan Smith Regan Smith Kaylee McKeown Previous PB New WR Previous WR 50m 28.41 27.89 28.40 100m 30.61 30.29 30.19 150m 30.38 30.29 30.41 200m 30.20 30.36 29.94 1:59.60 1:58.83 1:58.94

Smith opened up very fast in her new record-setting 200 and then was remarkably consistent through the remainder of the race, even-splitting the middle 50s of the swim.

This now gives Smith 4 World Records (100 back LCM, 400 medley relay LCM, 100 back SCM, and 200 back SCM) and reduces McKeown to just 2 (50 back LCM, 200 back LCM). Smith’s 4 records tie her for second-most globally among women with Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske, and Katie Ledecky. Australian Mollie O’Callaghan has the most with 6 current World Records: all in relays.

Smith’s swim also broke the World Cup Record of 1:59.35 that was set by Ukrainian Daryna Zevina in Paris in 2016. It also broke Smith’s American Record of 1:59.60 from Incheon. Prior to that meet, Missy Franklin‘s American Record of 2:00.03 had stood since October 2011.

The swim earned her a $10,000 World Record bonus and an additional $10,000 ‘crowns’ bonus for winning the race at all three stops of this year’s series. She swam 2:00.42 in Shanghai.

