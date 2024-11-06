“Best of the Rest” Backstroker Chase Knopf (2026) Verbally Commits to Louisville

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Chase Knopf, a junior at Ryle High School in Union, Kentucky, has announced his intention to swim and study at the University of Louisville beginning in 2026-27.

“I am extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic future at the University of Louisville. I would like to thank my parents, my friends and teammates, Coach David, the coaching staff of Louisville, and everyone who has helped me throughout this process. GO CARDS!!!⚫️🔴⚫️🔴”

Knopf swims for his high school and the club team Northern Kentucky Clippers. As a sophomore at the 2024 KHSAA State Championships, he placed 3rd in the 200 free (1:41.42) and 9th in the 100 back (51.28). He’d logged a PB in the 200 free (1:39.88) at High School Regionals and had gone a best time in the 100 back (50.18) in December 2023 at the OLY NCSA Winter Invite. In fact, that meet produced his best performances in the 50 free (21.14), 500 free (4:36.11), 50 back (23.54), 200 back (1:46.67), and 400 IM (3:56.55), as well. It was mainly his 1:46 in the 200 back that earned him “Best of the Rest” status on our Way Too Early list of top boys swimming recruits from the high school class of 2026.

Knopf had a similar showing at Columbus Sectionals in July. He was runner-up in the 200 back and finished 5th in the 400 free and 400 IM, and he left the meet with PBs in the 400 free (4:03.61), 50 back (27.54), 200 back (2:02.47), 200 IM (2:09.71), and 400 IM (4:33.92).

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:46.67

100 back – 50.18

200 free – 1:39.88

100 free – 46.19

50 free – 21.14

400 IM – 3:56.55

200 IM – 1:55.61

Knopf will suit up for the Cardinals in the fall of 2026 with Lucas Jue and Dillon Brigman. He will overlap with backstroker Filip Kosinski, who just started in Louisville this season.

