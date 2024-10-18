“Best of the Rest” Backstroker Taylor Schwenk (2026) Verbally Commits to NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sarasota, Florida’s Taylor Schwenk has verbally committed to swim and study at North Carolina State University beginning in the 2026-27 school year. She told SwimSwam:

“I made Instant clicks that will last a lifetime. They have built perfect combination and balance of hard work and positivity throughout a team atmosphere.”

Schwenk, a junior at Riverview High School, is a second-generation elite swimmer. She and both her parents currently swim with the Sarasota Sharks. Her father, Tripp Schwenk, swam for John Trembley at the University of Tennessee and was the 1992 NCAA champion in the 200 back. He went on to represent the United States at the 1992 Olympic Games and the 1996 Olympic Games, winning a gold medal at the latter for his participation in the men’s 4×100 medley relay. He also took home an individual silver in the 200 back.

Taylor Schwenk is, like her father, a backstroker. (It makes one think that the Wolfpack makes a point of recruiting backstroking daughters of former Olympians…) She excels more in the 100 back than the 200, and we considered her one of the “Best of the Rest” on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2026. She also has noteworthy times in the 100 fly and 200/500 free.

A year ago, Schwenk won the 100 back (53.95) and came in 3rd in the 100 fly (55.37) at the 2023 Florida High School Class 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships. She swam lifetime bests in the 50 back (25.58) leading off the Riverview medley relay, the 100 back, and the 100 fly. Four months later at the Florida Swimming Spring Senior Championships, she improved her 100 fly time to 54.87 and clocked PBs in the 50/100/200/500 free and 200 fly.

Schwenk wrapped up long course season this summer at Huntsville Futures, earning lifetime bests in the 100 free (57.92), 200 free (2:04.71), 400 free (4:24.53), 200 back (2:23.32), and 100 fly (1:02.78).

She will join #11 Emerson Callis and Maya Schweikert in Raleigh in the NC State class of 2030.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 25.58

100 back – 53.95

200 back – 2:01.59

100 fly – 54.87

50 free – 23.90

100 free – 51.53

200 free – 1:48.12

500 free – 4:49.74

