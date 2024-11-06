Cameron McEvoy Headed To 2024 Japan Open Later This Month

2024 JAPAN OPEN
- Friday, November 29th – Sunday, December 2nd
- Tokyo Aquatic Centre, Tokyo, Japan
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Entries
Entry lists for the 2024 Japan Open have been released with the 3-day competition taking place about a week ahead of this year’s Short Course World Championships.
Although domestic heavy-hitters to the tune of Daiya Seto, Tomoru Honda and Rikako Ikee have opted out of the Tokyo Open, a sprinkling of international talent will keep the meet competitive.
Olympic champion Cameron McEvoy is among the entrants, slated to race the men’s 50m free. The seasoned 30-year-old will be joined by a young squad which also includes 17-year-old Marcus Da Silva and 15-year-old Sienna Toohey.
South Korea is also taking a small contingent to Japan, headlined by national record holders Kim Woomin and Choi Dongyeol.
Japanese mainstays Shinri Shioura, Konosuke Yanagimoto, Katsuhiro Matsumoto, Yu Hanaguruma, Ippei Watanabe, Genki Terakado and Olympic medalist Tomoyuki Matsushita comprise a solid male representation. On the women’s side, we’re set to see Tennessee commit Mizuki Hirai take part, along with Olympic teammate Mio Narita, Satomi Suzuki, Suzuka Hasegawa and Waka Kobori.
The biggest choker in world swimming history finally proved himself at a major competition
It has hurt deeply but I guess I will support the Cameron himself from now on
Until Dressel solely focuses on the 50 free then it’ll be OVER
Enjoy your spotlight while you can Cameron
30 years old, will he even make it to LA?
Multiple Americans broke a WR at trials then swam significantly slower in Paris to lose gold. McEvoy actually won and yet he’s somehow the biggest choker in history lol.
Glad Satomi Suzuki is still swimming!