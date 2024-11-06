Cameron McEvoy Headed To 2024 Japan Open Later This Month

2024 JAPAN OPEN

Friday, November 29th – Sunday, December 2nd

Tokyo Aquatic Centre, Tokyo, Japan

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Entries

Entry lists for the 2024 Japan Open have been released with the 3-day competition taking place about a week ahead of this year’s Short Course World Championships.

Although domestic heavy-hitters to the tune of Daiya Seto, Tomoru Honda and Rikako Ikee have opted out of the Tokyo Open, a sprinkling of international talent will keep the meet competitive.

Olympic champion Cameron McEvoy is among the entrants, slated to race the men’s 50m free. The seasoned 30-year-old will be joined by a young squad which also includes 17-year-old Marcus Da Silva and 15-year-old Sienna Toohey.

South Korea is also taking a small contingent to Japan, headlined by national record holders Kim Woomin and Choi Dongyeol.

Japanese mainstays Shinri Shioura, Konosuke Yanagimoto, Katsuhiro Matsumoto, Yu Hanaguruma, Ippei Watanabe, Genki Terakado and Olympic medalist Tomoyuki Matsushita comprise a solid male representation. On the women’s side, we’re set to see Tennessee commit Mizuki Hirai take part, along with Olympic teammate Mio Narita, Satomi Suzuki, Suzuka Hasegawa and Waka Kobori.