Torri Huske Drops 50 Fly On Day 2 of U.S. Nationals After Landing Spot In 200 Free Final

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

In a surprising move, Olympic gold medalist Torri Huske was a no-show in the heats of the women’s 50 butterfly on Wednesday morning at the U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis.

The withdrawal essentially knocks Huske out of the event for the 2025 World Championships despite her being among the medal favorites.

Previously, Huske could’ve banked on her chance of winning the women’s 100 fly later in the meet (or finishing 2nd behind the winner of the 50 fly) and all but assured herself a berth in the 50 fly at the World Championships, but with the stroke 50s being added to the Olympic program for 2028, USA Swimming updated its selection criteria so the 50s are treated like every other event.

Huske has already booked her ticket to the 2025 World Championships in Singapore, having won the women’s 100 free on the opening night of competition, and prior to the 50 fly prelims on Wednesday morning, she advanced to the ‘A’ final of the women’s 200 free in a personal best time of 1:57.03.

In dropping the 50 fly, Huske is clearly prioritizing gunning for a spot on the women’s 4×200 free relay, or possibly even an individual slot in the 200 free, over the 50 fly.

The former American Record holder in the 50 fly, Huske placed 6th in the event at the 2022 World Championships and then was 5th in 2023. She owns a personal best time of 25.33, set at the 2023 U.S. Nationals, which ranks her 2nd among Americans and tied for 13th all-time.

In Huske’s absence, current American Record holder Gretchen Walsh qualified 1st into tonight’s ‘A’ final in a Championship Record time of 24.99, while Kate Douglass (25.59) and Brady Kendall (25.90) were the only other swimmer to crack 26 seconds this morning.