World Cup Finalist Jasmine Mojdeh Commits To USC For Fall 2025

Jasmine Mojdeh from Paranaque, Philippines has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at USC beginning in fall 2025. Mojdeh is a member of the National team for the Philippines and has represented the country at numerous international competitions.

“I am so thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Southern California. I would like to thank my coaches, my teammates, and my friends for supporting me in this journey. Thank you to my parents for always believing in me and sacrificing so much for me. Thank you coach Peter and coach Lea for giving me this wonderful opportunity. I am so excited to be a trojan!! #fighton”

In 2023, Mojdeh swam a the World Junior Championships. Her highest finish came in the 200 butterfly where she swam a 2:15.86 for 17th. She also swam to a lifetime best in the 200 breast swimming a 2:41.14 for 22nd. Last fall, Mojdeh swam at two of the World Cup stops. She swam to a lifetime best 1:15.24 SCM 100 breast in Incheon to finish 23rd. She had a huge swim at the second stop in Singapore posting a lifetime best of a 2:16.58 SCM 200 butterfly in prelims. That swim earned her a spot in the final where she swam the same time of a 2:16.58 to finish 8th. She also finished 9th in the 400 IM in a 5:04.19 and 15th in the 100 fly (1:03.51). In addition to representing the Philippines, Modjeh has swam short course yards (SCY) before when she represented Bellevue Club Swim Team out of Washington. She swam a 2023 Winter Juniors-West, highlighted by a 21st place finish in the 200 fly (2:02.60).

Mojdeh’s Best LCM Times With SCY Conversions Are:

100 Fly: 1:02.02 (54.61)

200 Fly: 2:15.86 (1:59.87)

200 Breast: 2:40.27 (2:20.78)

400 IM: 5:07.42 (4:31.18)

The USC women finished 5th at the 2025 Big Ten Championships and went on to finish 11th at 2025 NCAAs. Hungarian native Minna Abraham led the team at NCAAs with 31 points including a 2nd place finish in the 200 free.

Based on her best times, Mojdeh would have made the Big Ten ‘C’ final of the 200 fly. Justina Kozan led the way for USC in the event with a 6th place finish in a 1:57.14. Kozan was the only ‘A’ finalist in the event while the team had no ‘B’ finalists. Mojdeh’s time would have joined Gigi Sasseville in the ‘C’ final as Sasseville swam a 1:58.89. It took a 53.45 in the 100 fly to earn a second swim.

Mojdeh will arrive this fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Dora Molnar, Kaitlyn Nguyen, Addie Gish, Sage Miller, and Bella Brito.

