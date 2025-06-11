WATCH: Sam Short’s 3:41.03 400 Free & Other Australian Trials Day One Race Videos

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Didn’t catch the first night of the 2025 Australian Swimming Trials? No worries. If you missed the action, we’ve got you covered with all of the race videos, courtesy of Wide World Of Sports on YouTube.

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Finals

World Record: 54.60 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2025)

Australian Record: 55.72 – Emma McKeon , (2021)

, (2021) All-Comers Record: 55.93 – Emma McKeon , AUS (2021)

, AUS (2021) 2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Emma McKeon – 56.85

– 56.85 SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 57.90

RESULTS:

Alexandria Perkins kicked this finals session off in great fashion, swimming a new career best of 56.42 to win the women’s 100 fly by well over a second. It was a huge performance for Perkins, making her the 3rd-fastest Australian of all-time in the event behind only Emma McKeon (55.72) and Jessicah Schipper (56.23).

Perkins put up a very good swim, getting out to a 26.25 on the opening 50m, then coming home in 30.17.

Lily Price looked strong for 2nd, swimming a 57.82 tonight. That time importantly comes in just under Australia’s qualifying standard of 57.90, meaning Price will very likely punch her ticket to Singapore as well.

Behind the top 2 finishers, the rest of the heat were all 58-point, marking a very strong final to kick this meet off.

Women’s 200 IM – Finals

World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2015)

Australian Record: 2:06.63 – Kaylee McKeown , (2024)

, (2024) All-Comers Record: 2:06.63 – Kaylee McKeown , AUS (2024)

, AUS (2024) 2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Kaylee McKeown – 2:06.63

– 2:06.63 SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 2:11.96

RESULTS:

Ella Ramsay had the swim she needed to kick off her Trials. The 20-year-old firmly took control of the race during the breaststroke leg, then finished strong on freestyle, clocking a time of 2:09.21, eclipsing her previous best from trials last year, which was logged at 2:09.32. She put together a well balanced race, splitting 28.10 on fly, 33.20 on back, 36.42 on breast, and 31.49 on free.

Coming in 2nd was Tara Kinder, who clocked a 2:10.42. Tinder was under that all-important qualifying time of 2:11.96, meaning she’ll punch her ticket to Singapore as well in likelihood. Kinder was particularly impressive on freestyle tonight, swimming a 30.92 on the final 50 of the race. This marks Tinder’s first time making a LC Australian team.

2023 400 IM World Championships bronze medalist Jenna Forrester rounded out the top 3 tonight with a 2:11.72.

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2019)

Australian Record: 58.58 – Brenton Rickard, (2009)

All-Comers Record: 58.80 – Samuel Williamson, AUS (2024)

2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Samuel Williamson – 58.80

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 59.75

RESULTS:

Nash Wilkes (1:00.19) won the men’s 100 breast tonight in what was an extremely tight race wherein the top 7 finishers were all 1:00-points. Nash, who dropped his previous lifetime best of 1:00.37, was leading the race from the beginning, getting out to 28.12 on the opening 50m, then coming home in 32.07.

Bailey Lello took 2nd in 1:00.47, while Joshua Yong rounded out the top 3 with a 1:00.48.

Of note, former 200 breast World Record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook came in 5th tonight with a 1:00.58, missing his first bid to make the World Championships team. While ZSC is extraordinarily likely to be perfectly fine in the 200 breast later in the meet, he surely would have liked to have had a faster 100 than what he put up tonight.

Also of note, none of the swimmers in this field managed to achieve the Australian qualifying time of 59.75, meaning there won’t be any Aussies in the men’s 100 breast in Singapore.

Women’s 400 Freestyle – Finals

RESULTS:

No Ariarne Titmus, no problem. With the now-former World Record holder out of this meet, 23-year-old Lani Pallister picked up the torch for Australia, ripping a huge new career best of 3:59.72 to win the women’s 400 free tonight. With the performance, she becomes the 7th swimmer in history to break 4:00 in the event.

Pallister’s monster effort represents a big-time personal best, overtaking the 4:01.75 notched at last year’s Australian National Championships.

She remains Australia’s #2 performer in history, sitting only behind Titmus, who saw her World Record of 3:55.38 get overtaken just this week by Olympic multi-gold medalist Summer McIntosh. McIntosh of Canada scorched a new WR of 3:54.18 at her nation’s World Championship Trials.

Splits for Pallister’s performance are below, with the Dean Boxall-trained ace attacking each lap with consistent splits, each coming in under 31 seconds. Of note, this is a recent coaching change for Pallister who formerly trained at Griffith University.

Pallister’s New 3:59.72 PB Pallister’s Old 4:01.75 PB 27.31 27.79 29.58 30.06 29.90 30.50 30.54 30.67 30.38 30.61 30.79 30.93 30.89 31.18 30.33 30.01

Jamie Perkins came in 2nd tonight, swimming a 4:04.03. Perkins was way under the qualifying time of 4:10.23, so she’s punched her ticket to Singapore as well.

Amelia Weber was excellent as well, swimming a 4:06.78 for 3rd.

Men’s 400 Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 3:39.96 – Lukas Martens, GER (2025)

Australian Record: 3:40.08 – Ian Thorpe, (2002)

All-Comers Record: 3:40.08 – Ian Thorpe, AUS (2002)

2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Elijah Winnington – 3:43.26

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 3:47.54

RESULTS:

In the battle of Sam Short and Elijah Winnington in the men’s 400 free, it was Short who got the job done tonight, swimming a 3:41.03. It was an excellent performance from Short, coming in just 0.49 off the All Comers Record of 3:40.54, which Ian Thorpe set back in 2002.

Short put together an awesome race tonight, getting out to an aggressive 1:48.81 on the opening 200m, then coming home in 1:52.22 on the back half. Moreover, that performance comes in just 1.07 seconds off the World Record. Short holds a career best of 3:40.68, which he swam back at the 2023 World Championships.

Winnington came in 2nd with a 3:43.99 tonight, marking a great swim for him as well. The silver medalist in this event in Paris last summer, Winnington holds a career best of 3:41.22, which he swam back in 2022.

Benjamin Goedemans was pretty amazing as well tonight, swimming a 3:45.57, his first time under 3:47.

Men’s 50 Backstroke – Finals

World Record: 23.55 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2023)

Australian Record: 24.12 – Isaac Cooper, (2024)

All-Comers Record: 24.38 – Isaac Cooper, AUS (2023)

2023 Trials Champion: Isaac Cooper – 24.56

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 24.81

RESULTS:

21-year-old Isaac Cooper put up a great race in the men’s 50 backstroke tonight, winning the race in 24.69. He touched first by nearly half a second, also dipping under the Australian qualifying standard of 24.81. That being said, the 2024 world champion has now punched his ticket to Singapore.

Ben Armbruster had a very nice swim for 2nd, touching in 25.02, but was unfortunately slightly off the qualifying standard.

Bradley Woodward rounded out the top 3 with a 25.23 after having gone 25.17 in prelims.

Women’s 50 Backstroke – Finals

World Record: 26.86 – Kaylee McKeown , AUS (2023)

, AUS (2023) Australian Record: 26.86 – Kaylee McKeown , (2023)

, (2023) All-Comers Record: 26.86 – Kaylee McKeown , AUS (2023)

, AUS (2023) 2023 Trials Champion: Bronte Job – 27.73

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 27.74

RESULTS:

After the drama of her DQ and subsequent reinstatement in this morning’s prelims, Kaylee McKeown still got the job done in the women’s 50 back to end this first finals session. McKeown, the World Record holder in this event (26.86), swam a 27.33, which was more than adequate for what she needed to do at this meet.

Mollie O’Callaghan was right behind her tonight, swimming a 27.39 for 2nd, just over two tenths off her lifetime best of 27.19.

With these two advancing on to compete in the 50 back at the World Championships in Singapore, Team Australia will have an incredibly formidable duo.

Though she came in 3rd, Alyssa Burgess had a phenomenal race, clocking in at 28.03. That’s an excellent performance for the 22-year-old.