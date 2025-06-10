Eli Martin Posts Lifetime Best 1:01.71 100 Breaststroke At HNVR Storm Surge

2025 HNRV Storm Surge

June 6-8, 2025

Stafford, Virginia

LCM (50 meters)

Highlighting one of the numerous club meets from this weekend was the HNRV Storm Surge. Although Eli Martin did not swim at US Nationals, his time in the 100 breaststroke would have finaled in the event. Martin entered the meet with a lifetime best of a 1:02.22 from last summer. He swam to a new lifetime best of a 1:01.71, a time that would have finished 20th at US Summer Nationals last week in Indianapolis.

Martin just finished his freshman season at Virginia Tech. He also swam to a 2:17.16 in the 200 breast, about three seconds off his lifetime best of a 2:14.53 that he swam last May. That swim earned him the US Olympic Trials cut where he went on to swim a 2:14.94 for 37th overall. He did not have the Trials cut in the 100 breast last summer, but his 1:01.71 from this weekend is under the old cut of a 1:02.19.

12 year old Torin Bennett of Prince William Swim Club swam to two notable swims. His 26.62 ranks just outside of the top 100 in the 11-12 age group all time as it takes a 26.30 while his 50 fly time of a 28.49 is just outside of the top 100 as well as that took a 28.30.

The girls side of the meet was highlighted by 12 year old Emerie Clements of Occoquan Swimming. Clements swam to a 29.32 in the 50 butterfly, a time that ranks her at #88 all-time in the 11-12 age group. Her previous best time was a 30.36 that she swam in April.