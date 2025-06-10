2025 Canadian Swimming Trials:World Medalist O’Croinin Out Of 100 Free(Day 4 Finals Scratches)

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Emma O’Croinin is the biggest name to scratch the finals session on Day 4 of the Canadian Swimming Trials, as the 2019 World 4×200 bronze medalist dropped the ‘B’ final of the 100 freestyle. She was 56.39 this morning to set a new season best, but was over a second off her personal best 55.35 set in 2023.

She will compete in the 200 freestyle on Day 6, where she is the #3 seed with her lifetime best of 1:57.86 that she set last year to qualify for Canada’s Olympic team in the 4×200 free relay.

The men’s 100 freestyle also saw some National Team members scratch out of the ‘B’ final. Cole Pratt, who dropped the 100 fly final on Day 2, will not swim this evening after going 50.35 in the heats, quarter of a second slower than his 50.11 best from 2021. He is joined in dropping the final by Stephen Calkins who had gone 50.52 this morning.

Calkins, who briefly retired in 2022 before being selected for the Canadian Commonwealth team, was over a second off his entry time and best of 49.15.

With no scratches from any of tonight’s non-para ‘A’ finals, we will see all of Summer McIntosh, Ilya Kharun, Penny Oleksiak and Josh Liendo swim this evening.

Para Women’s 100 Butterfly

Para Men’s 100 Butterfly

Women’s 200 Butterfly

#13 Shima Tahavi (MYACK) – 2:18.97

Men’s 200 Butterfly

#24 Tuja Dreyer (UCSC) – 2:07.29

Women’s 100 Freestyle

#15 Emma O’Croinin (UBCT) – 56.39

Men’s 100 Freestyle

#13 Cole Pratt (CASC) – 50.35

(CASC) – 50.35 #18 Stephen Calkins (UCSC) – 50.52

#28 Fangbo Liu (UCSC) – 51.49 (#4 in junior final)

Women’s 50 Breaststroke

Men’s 50 Breaststroke

Para Women’s 50 Freestyle

Para Men’s 50 Freestyle