Auburn, Michigan Among Programs Adding Money for Scholarships, Revenue Sharing

The ripple effects of the House vs. NCAA settlement last week have made their way to many athletic programs, including Auburn University and the University of Michigan.

In a letter to the Auburn community, athletics director John Cohen said the department will direct $20.5 million toward revenue sharing for its athletes, and will allocate an additional 113.8 scholarships at a projected cost of $5.49 million.

In an email to the Michigan community, athletic director Warde Manuel said his department will also direct $20.5 million toward revenue sharing for athletes, and an additional 82.1 scholarships that will cost $6.2 million.

Both athletic programs are trying to get their women’s and men’s swimming teams back to national prominence.

In the early 2000s under coach David Marsh, the Auburn men’s team won five straight national championships from 2003 to 2007 and another in 2009, while the women won three straight national titles from 2002 to 2004 and back-to-back crowns in 2006 and 2007.

The Auburn women finished 35th at this year’s NCAA Championships with 10 points, while the men finished in 32nd place with 14 points.

The women’s team was led by freshman Emily Halifax, who finished 13th in the platform diving competition to earn All-American honorable mention honors. The next highest-finisher for the Auburn women was freshman Audrey Crawford, who was 40th in the 200 breaststroke.

The highest individual finisher for the men’s team at the NCAA Championships was senior Nate Stoffle, who placed 26th in the 200 backstroke.

The team of Logan Tirheimer, Stoffle, Ryan Husband and Danny Schmidt finished 20th in the 400 free relay.

The Michigan men’s program has won 12 national championships, the latest being in 2013, and finished 11th at this year’s NCAA Championships. The women’s program has never won a national championship, but is coming off a ninth-place finish at this year’s NCAA Championships.

The Michigan women had a pair of All-Americans in the 100 freestyle. Stephanie Balduccini finished 6th, while Lindsay Flynn was 7th.

Michigan’s 400 free relay team of Balduccini, Flynn, Brady Kendall and Claire Newman finished 4th.

Colin Greer was the highest finisher for the Michigan men’s team at the NCAA meet, finishing 8th in the 200 butterfly.